“Going out to seek help is an act of courage”

Nicole Kidman is associated again with the producer David E Kelley for a television project after ‘Big little lies’ Y ‘The undoing’. ‘Nine perfect strangers’ adapts the homonymous novel by Liane Moriarty – also the author of ‘Big little lies’–, where the 54-year-old Hawaiian actress plays the hostess of nine strangers who seek a spiritual change and meet in a strange health center. Ella’s ten-day retreat is told in eight episodes (the first three, already on Amazon; a new one every Friday) in the purest Agatha Christie style with touches of humor.

The series shows the obsession with these wellness spaces in remote places. Without humor it would be a very sordid story.

Humor hides problems, it is part of our masks.

We all need to process trauma. Going out to seek help, when one feels miserable, is an act of courage.

He was one of the first Hollywood stars to embrace the miniseries.

For me, television is an extension of cinema. I am guided by the director when he chooses a project. I don’t care about the format, but I refuse to shoot series with multiple directors for each episode. I understand miniseries as a longer version of a movie. I started in Australia in this type of format. One can go back and find what Kieslowski did with ‘The Decalogue’ or Bergman with ‘Marriage Secrets’. Many extraordinary directors have worked in this territory.

Do you consider the miniseries a more creative format?

Jane Campion, a good friend of mine, shot ‘Top of the lake’ and one afternoon walking she told me: it’s incredibly difficult to keep the story with the same energy for eight episodes. People forget that it is an art form. And it is true: it is very difficult. When you tell a story in two hours, it’s easier to get the audience’s attention.

How would you rate ‘Nine perfect strangers’?

It is impossible to define it within a genre. All the protagonists end up exhausted because it is a brutal trip.

His character is very mysterious. How did you manage to create his personality?

I turned her into a Russian-American woman who speaks seven languages. Once I had the character devised, I decided to interpret it, remaining within it during the five months of filming. It was exhausting. From the first scene I say «I’m Masha. Welcome to Tranquillum» until we finished, I was living like her. I wanted to stay in her space, believing I had a healing energy. I remember going up to people and putting my hand on their heart or holding their hand to say hello. I asked the team to stop calling me Nicole, because I would completely ignore it if they did, and to understand that she would only respond if they called me Masha. At the end of the shoot, several actors came up to me and said, “We’ve never heard your real voice or your Australian accent.” I guess I’m a jerk.

They shot the series in Byron Bay (Australia).

A magical place. It helped us a lot to achieve that state between dream and reality in which the characters live. I firmly believe that space permeates interpretation.

They shot during the pandemic.

As soon as Australia opened, the actors came from different parts of the planet. We take advantage of the quarantine to get along. It was five intense and exhausting months.

Have you ever experienced such a place?

In my youth, I remember going with a boyfriend to a center where you had to enter a tank of frozen water and stay for two hours. I hate cold water and for me it was a real torture because, although he banged on the wall to let me out, they didn’t allow me. It was my closest experience to what guests live in fiction.

