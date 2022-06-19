From the low cuts of Amanda Seyfried and Halle Berry to the daring dress of Zendaya: the red carpet of the Oscars 2021

The 93rd edition of the Oscar awards It was held entirely in person, although complying with the restrictions of the Covid-19 to avoid contagion. Although only the nominees and those in charge of delivering the statuettes were able to attend the ceremony, the red carpet of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles was flooded with glamor as every year.

Amanda Seyfried, Armani Prive. Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Mank She did not take the statuette but she did capture all eyes with her spectacular red tulle dress with a deep V-neckline and mermaid cut.









Carey Mulligan, Valentino Haute Couture. She started out as one of the favorites to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in A promising young womanbut finally Frances McDormand won the game for Nomaland. She opted for a two-piece in gold-to match the statuette-consisting of a bandana-style top and a voluminous sequin skirt by Valentino.

















Maria Bakalova, Louis Vuitton. The Bulgarian, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Boratopted for a white dress with a very pronounced V-neckline and tulle skirt, which she combined with a discreet low bow and impressive red lips.









Margot Robbie, faithful to Chanel. The Hollywood star triumphed once again with an elegant metallic model with small flowers. A handmade jewel dress that required more than 200 hours of work. The actress also surprised with her new look: a long fringe that has aroused endless positive reviews.









Andra Day by Vera Wang. Nominated for Best Actress for TheUnitedStates vs. Billie Holiday hit with an impossible gold mesh model with strategic openings, with which it seemed to emulate the statuette itself that was not taken.









Zendaya by Valentino. The 24-year-old actress was not nominated for Malcolm and Marie but she became the most elegant of the night in her role as award giver. She defied superstitions and donned a spectacular yellow dress. The design features a large U-shaped cutout on the abdomen.









Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta. It delivered the Oscar for Best International Film and was one of the few that chose black on the big night of cinema. The veteran actress chose a design with a black body, long sleeves and a turtleneck, which she combined with a white feather skirt. Less is more.









Halle Berry of Dolce & Gabbana. With a new and impressive haircut (a very short bob with curtain bangs), she opted for a mauve dress, with a sweetheart neckline and a huge bow at the waist. the protagonist of cat womanposed with her boyfriend, the singer Van Huntand handed out the first two awards for MankBest Production Design and Best Cinematography.









Reese Witherspoon in Dior. As correct as she is used to on big dates, the actress became one of the most sober on the red carpet, wearing an elegant dress with an asymmetrical neckline, a black belt to mark the waist and a red and burgundy pleated skirt.









Laura Pausini, Valentino Haute Couture. The Italian, nominated for Best Original Song for The life aheadwas one of the most elegant of the night thanks to its black design with a bateau neckline and flared skirt.









emerald fenell won the statuette for Best Direction for A promising young woman. The director, pregnant with her second child, opted for a chiffon dress with ruffles and floral print in shades of green and purple.







