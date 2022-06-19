from ‘Munich’ and ‘Friendship’ to ‘West Side Story’

It’s not going well at all West Side Story of Steve Spielberg. Despite the excellent critical reception, the filmmaker’s version of the famous musical has had an abysmal collection both at the US box office (it does not reach 30 million dollars) and in the figures to be added from the rest of the world (47 million dollars). Dollars).

the of West Side Story It is a disastrous result for the 100 million it cost to produce the film (not counting the bulky marketing and promotion expenses due to a year’s delay in the premiere due to the covid pandemic), without a possible shower of Oscar nominations. seems like it will have no life-saving effect.





The pandemic, the advance of the Omicron variant, the tsunami of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the changes in consumption habits of the favorite public of a film such as West Side Story These are some of the factors that analysts use to explain the malfunction of what, on the other hand, is still one of the best valued titles in Spielberg’s recent filmography, with special emphasis on the importance of enjoying its visual proposal in the large screen.

Is it time to sound the apocalyptic trumpets of a twilight of quality commercial adult cinema when not even Spielberg can bring that audience to theaters? In addition to how necessary it would be to take into account all the adverse variables that they have faced, it should be remembered that this is not the first time that one of the highest-grossing directors of the last decades of the 20th century has had little luck in raising a film that, over time, ends up being recognized among the best of his work (did someone say Munich?).

These are the Steven Spielberg movies that have had the worst box office results throughout his filmography.

Bridge of Spies (2015)

the bridge of spies cinemania

Traditionally it is considered that if a film manages to double its budget in terms of box office receipts, it will be compensating for the investment (taking into account the costs of promotion and the percentage of receipts that goes to theaters). It is exactly what this thriller starring Tom Hanks with script of the brothers Coen: 72.3 million gross in the US against a budget of 40 million dollars. However, the remaining 93.3 million from the worldwide box office served to compensate.

1941 (1979)

1941 cinemania

Unfairly considered, even by Spielberg himself, a colossal box office flop – simply because it didn’t even come close to the astronomical numbers they did Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind either ET the alien at the same time – this unusual war comedy, with cathedral choreography and a Martian cast (John Belushi, Christopher Lee, Toshiro Mifune!), managed to cover its costs of 35 million dollars with a total calculation of worldwide box office of almost 95 million.

Warhorse (2011)

warhorse cinemania

Movies about the First World War are a tough nut to crack for audiences in this century, as evidenced by warhorse It was considered a relative success despite raising a total of 177.6 million dollars worldwide against a budget of about 70 million. Very close, the accounts came out.

Empire of the Sun (1987)

The Sun’s empire cinemania

Another war drama that compensates to the limit: the total world box office of the very young Christian bale it was settled at 66.7 million dollars against a budget of 25 million.

My friend the giant (2016)

my friend the giant cinemania

In the case of this family film with a Mark Rylance gigantic things are complicated because it is a production with abundant use of CGI and special effects that raised the budget to 140 million dollars. A figure that the 195.2 million total worldwide collection was not even remotely enough to justify.

Munich (2005)

Munich cinemania

Although this harsh thriller about the Israeli Mossad’s response to the 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack is a film that has increasingly gained recognition within Spielberg’s filmography, its run in theaters was very disappointing. Against a budget of 70 million dollars, it stayed at 131 million, of which only 47.3 million came from the US box office.

Friendship (1997)

Friendship cinemania

67.6 million dollars at the global box office, including 44.1 million in the United States, was the figure reached by the historical drama set in the first half of the 19th century with a budget of 36 million dollars. A true rarity in the Spielberg of the 90s, which came from chaining Jurassic Park Y Schindler’s List, that same year also premiered The lost World and the next Save Private Ryan. You can’t always sing bingo.

Westside Story (2021)

Still from ‘West Side Story’ cinemania

And so we come to what, unfortunately, could end up being the worst box office flop of Spielberg’s career. At the moment, the total of the calculation of world collections is in 77 million dollars that does not even approach the budget of 100 million. Unless there is an improbable increase in the number of theaters in the coming weeks, no matter how West Side Story remains on the billboard for quite some time, as its good reception seems to indicate, it is very difficult for it to come out well.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.