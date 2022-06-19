From Beyoncé to Nathy Peluso: 10 video clips where dancing is the protagonist | Music

Dance is a fundamental part of the artistic. The valuation of said action is always a plus in favor for the singer, since he can transmit through the movements what cannot be told only by interpreting a song. Many artists do not need to use dance, but it is well seen to use it.

Mythical are many of the video clips that we have seen for years and that included choreographies that have even become iconic, such as thriller of Michael Jackson. However, they do not always have to be videos remembered throughout history and they simply add something positive to said audiovisual piece and to the subject. Next, We show you ten music videos that use dance as the protagonistand they are not all the ones that come to mind:

Beyonce – Single Ladies

Yes, Beyonce and his Single Ladies It is one of his legendary video clips, but it could not be eliminated from this selection. At first glance, it is a very simple video to record, simply three women, including the artist, on a basic background and with the image in black and white. But the most significant thing about it is the choreography performed by Queen B and her two dancers. The dance stands out thanks to the simplicity of the setting and is created by JaQuel Knight. Even some Spanish stars have imitated it, as is the case of Úrsula Coberó, who has shown it on television on occasion.

Britney Spears – … Baby One More Time

… Baby One More Time It is the theme that gave fame to Britney Spears. A 16-year-old teenager stood up with the first single from the album with the same name and made a video clip that was her idea. Stage? A Catholic school, with extravagant clothing for the context in which she found herself. The choreography was so iconic that from 1998 everyone was able to replicate it.

Shakira – Hips Don’t Lie

The title itself indicates: “Hips do not lie”and it is that the video clip of this song was accompanied by a movement of the pelvis of Shakira, at the same time that they were inspired by the carnival of the artist’s hometown, Barranquilla. When it was launched, in 2006, it managed to spend eight weeks in the top of the most viewed videos in the world and it was also in the United States.

Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling!

Leaving aside the mythical songs, we focus on songs that have also had their pull, although not to the level of Single Ladies. Justin Timberlake premiered in 2016 Can’t Stop The Feeling! For the movie trolls, being a very moving hit in which the dance is the protagonist of the entire video clip. By bringing together different types of people, the singer managed to make a very lively and danceable song that, although it was not iconic, lifts your spirits and also the sofa.

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Lady Gaga premiered with Ariana Grande the topic rain on methe second single from the album Chromatica. Probably one of the most danceable songs on the album and one that received the best reception not only for its style, but also for the collaboration between the artists. A very danceable hit that gave rise to a video clip with a futuristic theme where dance was very present and the rain too, since it was immersed in the title.

Justin Bieber-Sorry

the era of Purpose of Justin Bieber was marked by hits like What Do You, Love Yourself and of course, sorry. This song was so well received that it became a success back in 2016. It was accompanied by a video clip where, here we can confirm it 100%, the dance was the only protagonist. Only dancers from ReQuest Dance Crew and The Royal Family appeared in a colorful and very spontaneous video.

Nathy Peluso – CRIME

Leaving the Anglo culture behind a little, Latinos also have videos with incredible dances. We have seen it with Shakira and now with the case of Nathy Peluso. The artist presented CRIMEone of the singles from Electric shock, wasting passion and desire. In the video clip, the performer uses dance and acting to convey all those emotions that the song has, showing her dance skills.

Aitana – In the car

In the car is one of the last singles he has released Aitana and with whom he definitively reached maturity, both musically and personally. A very catchy hit in the video, he gives prominence to dance in his video clip, joining a group of dancers who wear two costumes worthy of a pop star. She dares to dance, demonstrating her evolution in this area.

Lizzo – Good As Hell

From the first moment that Lizzo broke into the music scene was a real revolution. She demonstrated and normalized that you don’t have to have a normative body to be a true queen and she constantly transmits it in her songs. One of those topics is good as hellwhere he gives a message of self-love accompanied by a catchy melody and a dance that also has its importance in the music video.

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars – Uptown Funk

To finish this review of some video clips with choreography, we briefly talk about Uptown Funk of Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. There is no person who has not heard this song and it is that Billboard gave it recognition, in 2018, as one of the best songs of all time. The hit is already very danceable, but in the video clip it is 100% confirmed. The 24K Magic singer surrounds himself with four other people to move to the rhythm of this great song with a very catchy and iconic choreography.