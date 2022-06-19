Fortnite’s Strange Season 3 Grotto Has Finally Opened and Here’s What’s Inside

Today I woke up looking like Detective Conan or something, because I can’t explain why I’m feeling so attracted to the mysteries hidden in Season 3 of Fortnite. Just a few minutes ago I told you what is happening with a strange hatch that has appeared at a specific point on the map, but now I come to talk to you about something else: that grotto covered by rocks that would only open if all the battle royale players We were lowering his life in several games based on blows.

Well, that same cave has already been opened and revealed what is inside. And, to be honest, I was expecting something more impressive, because what seen in the clip shared by the user known as Pluto on Twitter it is somewhat disappointing. I leave you with it below so you can take a look at it with your own eyes:

Behind the Fortnite grotto there is a small secret cave where we can find some loot

There’s also a member of the shadow side and another of the specter side having a snack… or something

That’s it… that seems to be it

The result of this cooperative easter egg from Fortnite It may have been somewhat disappointing, but not so much the process until discovering what Epic Games was hiding with it. The truth is, if the company dares to do more things like this in the future, they will be welcome on my part because I think they give the game a lot of life. What do you and you think?