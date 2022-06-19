Fortnite would hide a gigantic Easter egg from Among Us and very few would have noticed

Despite Among Us it saved many of you during the pandemic (and I say ”you” because I have never touched it in my life), the truth is that the popularity of the game has been declining in recent months. It’s normal: now that we can leave the house we prefer to be away from it and not stabbing virtual daggers at our best friend. But what the hell does all this have to do with Fortnite?

Well, it’s been rumored for a long time. an alleged collaboration between Among Us and the battle royale; especially since Fortnite He premiered his impostors mode and it got messy with the developers of the former for almost cloning their game without even talking to them first. But the good thing is that the relationship between the two was good again and now I can tell you about an image that I found on Reddit without feeling uncomfortable. I leave you with her below.

The image in question has been collected by the user known as FunnyCobra002 on Reddit

on Reddit This capture consists of reflecting the strange coincidence between the shape of the island and that of one of the puppets of Among Us

Will it be an intentional reference to the game by those responsible for Fortnite? ❓

❓ Next, I leave you with the image in question so that you can take a look at it with your own eyes and draw your conclusions:

What do you think of this strange coincidence? It doesn’t have to mean anything by itself… but I find it quite funny that the island is shaped like one of the crew of Among UsI am not going to deceive you.