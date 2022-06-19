Fortnite: is it possible to get free V-Bucks without hacks? Everything you have to know | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Fortnite, like other games in the Battle Royale category, has a micropayment system through the virtual currency known as V-Bucks. While each game has a different currency ecosystem, most of them work on the same principles.

In order to purchase any cosmetic items or any other services in the game, players must exchange V-Bucks. All transactions are done through in-game currency and no real currency enters the trading cycles, except when purchasing in-game currency. Fortnite.

Not everyone can agree to spend real money to acquire some virtual cosmetics. People who want to experience immersive gameplay without spending money often wonder how they can get free V-Bucks.

FORTNITE | How to buy V-Bucks

First of all, the easiest way to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase a package offered as an add-on by the developers. Players can simply purchase the bundle online through the official website and store.

The second option to acquire V-Bucks is to purchase the Battle Pass, which contains a large number of skins and other cosmetic items along with V-Bucks that can be claimed as the player rises through the ranks in the game.

The third option offers free V-Bucks, but there is a caveat. Fortnite It has a mode called Save the World that offers free V-Bucks just for logging in and completing some missions. Here’s the catch. Save the World only offers free V-Bucks to ‘Founders’, players who got the game on its initial release. Also, the game must be purchased, so this option does not offer free money, except for some players.

There is an alternative option, called a V-Bucks generator, which is used by people in a desperate attempt to obtain the virtual currency. These websites are not legitimate and often mislead gullible players. There is no Epic Games affiliate program that pays out free V-Bucks. Players should be smart and avoid these types of scams.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.