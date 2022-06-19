Florentino Pérez’s interview, Jordi Alba’s wedding and 6 other famous news

Another week, we review the contents of ‘Another world‘ Y ‘go world‘ Most viewed of the week:

1

+DM

Jordi Alba and Romarey Ventura: the great absentees at their wedding

Jordi Alba Y romarey ventura They said ‘yes, I do’ on Friday, after seven years of relationship and two children together. They did so surrounded by family and friends, some of them well-known personalities of the stature of Xavi Hernandez, Sergio Robert, Riqui Puig, Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, Cesc Fabregas either Thiago Alcantara. However, there were some notable absences.

two

+DM

The reasons why Mbappé did not sign with Real Madrid in January

One more year, Florentino Perez went to ‘The Play Bar‘ to review the team’s season. And, as expected, most questions were focused on Kylian Mbappé and his failed signing for the merengue team.

3

TV

Mayka Navarro denounces censorship with the cleavage of the Government spokeswoman on TV3

Patricia Beach this week became the great protagonist in ‘The Matins of TV3‘, the morning program of the regional chain. Although, not because of his statements during his interview, but because of a censorship with the way she dresses.

Although many viewers of the network did not realize it at first, shortly after witnessing it live, Mayka Navarro, collaborator of the program and journalist of ‘La Vanguardia’, did not hesitate to denounce what happened. As a result of the stir generated and the justification of the public channel, Plaja ended up speaking in a statement.

4

+DM

Shakira and the spectacular house she has in Miami

It is believed that after his separation from Gerard Piqué, Shakira would have moved to his mansion in Miami. It is a property of about 750 square meters that consists of several buildings and whose value, after an exhaustive reform, would exceed €10 million.

5

TV

‘First Dates’ and the 165 reasons for this diner to notice this woman

‘First Dates‘ surprises with each installment and this week has been no exception. This is the appointment, starring Imán and Bienvenido, that has most attracted the attention of the readers of the week.

6

PEOPLE

Amber Heard breaks her silence after the trial against Johnny Depp and defines him with this harsh phrase

Amber Heard he has broken his silence. The American actress has granted an exclusive interview to the NBC network where she has assessed her defeat in the most mediatic trial of recent years. In it, the young woman has assured that she does not blame the jury, although she pointed out that she has not received fair treatment on social networks.

7

TV

‘My big Gipsy wedding’: The networks pass judgment on its premiere

This week ‘Mi gran boda Gipsy’ started on Cuatro, a new program about the union of ‘La Rebe’ and ‘El Jose’, a link that no other marriage will be able to overcome. A space where viewers will be able to follow the wedding from start to finish and whose premiere was soon appreciated on social networks.

8

TV

Amador Mohedano explodes against all the collaborators of ‘Sálvame’: “Go to suck”

Amador Mohedano is one of the people most affected by the premiere of ‘In the name of Rocio‘, the second part of the documentary series of Dew carrasco. Before the premiere, ‘Save me‘ went to Chipiona to get some statements from the brother of ‘the greatest’, and it went wrong (or right, for lovers of controversy).

read also