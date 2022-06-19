Father’s Day: health and financial well-being

Many, many congratulations to those potatoes who wake up every day thinking about being better human beings, best parents and striving to give the best to his family. One day is not enough to recognize him; we applaud the most important role a man can play, and if he does lovingly and responsibly, will have fulfilled.

In the role of being parents and providers, pressures from day to day, the work stresswear and tear to meet the financial needs of the family; joined to the bad habits, put on a high level health risk.

Here are some things that can help improve your Health & Wellnessas well as their present and future finances:

1. Self-care

The Health It is a factor directly related to the wellness, productivity Y personal quality of life Y familysince this can give you the opportunity to carry out your activities and achieve your dreams.

It is important to note that the main cause of death in men during 2021 was derived from the COVID-19 pandemic; the second, heart diseasethe third, the Mellitus diabetes and the fourth malignant tumors (INEGI 2021). Research indicates that among the main causes of these diseases are those related to a sedentary lifebad eating habits, excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco, as well as pressures of modern lifework, economics and of course the wear and tear on family relationships.

If you really want to be safe from any of these diseases, it is important that you become aware of the importance of your health and their habits, since on them depends the quality of life that you may have after 50 years.

Check from the following list the aspects that could be a red flag for your health right now:

– Their sleep it is regular?

– ¿Rest at least 7 hours a day?

– ¿have breakfast every day before going to work?

– Do you take your foods at a regular time, at least three times a day?

– ¿consume alcohol and tobacco frequently?

– Do you do any sport at least 3 or 4 times a week?

– Has there been a Clinical examination in the last 6 months?

– Have any problem What constantly worries you?

– Do you feel that your mood he has changed, he feels angry, irritated, he gets excited easily, or in his case he isolates himself; Do you frequently experience states of anxiety or sadness?

– In case of being under any medical treatment, Do you follow it to the letter?

– Do you have any symptoms or type of recurring disease such as flu, stomach illnesses, frequent internal inflammations, etc.? What do you do about it, do you see a health professional?

– Accustomed to self-medicate?

– Do you take any antidepressant?

With the previous answers, you yourself will be able to assess the level of risk to your health and knowing clearly what to do about it in order to ensure their present and future well-being and quality of life.

Take a pen and paper and write down at least three practices you should stop doingY three new hhabits what you need to do to regain, maintain, or improve your health.

two. Avoid procrastinating postponing or procrastinating

About the problems that concern you, it is very important that you stop postpone the solution and find a prompt solution, of course, as long as the problem really be a problem and be yours; if you feel overwhelmed, seek professional help.

To procrastinate it is postpone or put off; is the action or habit of delaying activities or situations that must be addressed, replacing them by others irrelevant situations or pleasant, that distract the mind.

The procrastination as syndrome means postpone decisionsstop doing important things for later, is a common way of sabotaging yourself and that it takes you every day and postpones your top priority issues; Responsibility is evaded by postponing tasks to be carried out and it can lead people to take refuge in activities unrelated to their mission.

The habit of postponingAlthough it has not been fully demonstrated, it can generate dependence on various external elements, such as surfing the Internet, reading books, going shopping, compulsively eating or being excessively absorbed by the work routine (workaholic), among others, as an excuse for evade some responsibilityaction or decision.

Most of us see it as a lesser evil; however, they are very important situations that are not resolved and generate constant stressaltering our emotional state which can contribute to generating tension in interpersonal relationships.

This problem is not necessarily linked to the depression or to the low self-esteem; however, extreme perfectionism or fear of failure are also procrastinators, such as not attending a call or appointment where an important decision is expected to be reached.

exist two types of individuals which execute this action:

– Occasional procrastinatorswhose evasive attitude is not habitually repeated

– chronic procrastinatorswhose evasive behavior is constant and repeated over time

Identify a to-do list that you have postponed and that may steal your sleep, write them down, describe actions you have to do and set the due date. Let’s get to work, regain your peace of mind!

3. Save at least 10% of your income

Dads, the savingthe investment, form a femergency wave and hire a couple insurance in elementary subjects will give them greater security in the present and peace of mind for the future.

Imagine that you are 35 years old, have an active working life, have married and are happily a father. Suppose the following scenery:

– Earn $25,000 monthly

– You decide to save 6% of your income for the rest of your working life

– You plan to retire at age 65.

According to the calculations made, the information presented below is an estimate made by the Administrator of the AFORE consulted and may vary according to the movements recorded by the financial marketsthe investment policy and the Administrator’s commission.

– Income without voluntary contributions: 2,373,196

– Income with voluntary contributions of 10% of salary: 3,380,024

(Calculation source: https://afore.profuturo.mx/calculadora)

Now estimate what will need to live when you reach 65 years calculate your monthly maintenance expense at present value, assuming you have your own home, estimate the cost of food, transportation, medical expenses, services, etc., assuming it is $25,000. monthly.

A rough estimate under the above assumptions, the saving it would be enough to live approximately 11 years, that is, you would have the resources to live until 76 years.

This exercise is only an estimate with hard data, which can give an idea about the importance of saving to live worthily in the age of jubilation; so it is essential to properly manage your resources, increase your income, save and invest.

4. Financially recognize what works well and review your excesses

We have been sharing various topics about financial education, from preparing the family budget, controlling ant expenses, taking care of over-indebtedness with credit cards, making payments above the minimum, constantly reviewing your consumption habits; among others.

So we suggest you check again what is doing very well and continue with it; as well as take paper and pencil and write down the actions that you still need to implement to improve your finances.

According to data from PROFECO, the mexicans we have ant expenses amounting to $24,000 annually; So keep an eye on those expenses.

5. Build meaningful relationships

The job demand, financial pressures, the recent pandemic, forced confinement and complications in family relationships, including illness or psychological or social dysfunction of a family member; All this, unfortunately, have caused a fracture in their relationshipswhich is reflected in other types of problems in family dynamics, still generating more pressure.

Do not let the routine catch you, that phrases like “I have a lot of work”, “I am very tired” or even your own isolation it separate from your family; make a stop along the way and recover the most important thing you have: your family. Give the most important thing you have, your love, attention, active listening and time; try to be emotionally more affectivestudies on happiness, so refer.

A Harvard study since 1938, the longest in humanity, which takes more than eighty years, showed that you can “age well” and one of the secrets that guarantees a healthy old age is the quality of “our relationships”

6. Live and be your best version

Another topic that may surprise you is what Caroline Adams Miller in his book Creating Your Best Lifewho suggests making a list of at least hundred things What would you like to do before you die?

Surely you have seen the movie “Before leaving” starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman fantastic!, in which two people with terminal cancer decide to make a recount of all the things they wanted to see, do and experience in their lives before they died, doing everything they they never dared.

We suggest you make a space and reflect: you do not need to know you have a terminal illness to start living, therefore resume the adventure of living and enjoy!

What do you think, if on the occasion of the Father’s day write at least ten things that he would like to do before he dies and today he starts working on them. He starts with the simplest.

Congratulations! Have a good day FATHER…

Choose to live positively

