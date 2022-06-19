Everyone talks about the romance of Johnny Depp and his lawyer – Come and see

Since the defamation trial that Johnny Depp filed against his ex, Amber Heard, began and long before the popular jury gave him the reason, there began to be talk of the alleged romance between the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and Camille Vásquez, his lawyer and true brain of the study that guided the claim to a successful conclusion.

“He is a friend that I have known and represented for four and a half years,” said the lawyer, rejecting, but without much conviction, the rumors about the alleged courtship. It is that in those audiences that more than a million people followed live daily, there were complicit looks, smiles and, above all, Camille gave the most tremendous stilettos for Amber’s credibility.

There was also a hug in the middle of the trial that Depp fans took as a demonstration of romance. But she remains undaunted and has more than one explanation for her behavior. “I’m Cuban and Colombian-she said-she, I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone and I’m not ashamed of it.”

The truth is that Johnny invited her to rest for a few days somewhere in Europe. He faces commitments related to interviews that he had compromised during the judicial process and with the recording of an album.

Following her experience in the resounding court case, Camille received a promotion at the law firm Brown Rudnick, where she has been working for a long time, as well as becoming a TikTok celebrity.

The attorney revealed that her goal is to inspire young women to stay in school and perhaps pursue a college career.

At the end of the trial, at the exit of the court, a reporter from ExtraTV asked Camille if she was dating Johnny, but the lawyer only managed to respond with a laugh to continue on her way. The moment was recorded for posterity on video.

In social networks they take the romance for granted, although after that Camille assured that she has a boyfriend and that Depp is a client who, due to circumstances, became a friend.

The TMZ site was the first to ensure that Camille is happily engaged. The lawyer is dating a British citizen who works in real estate, with whom she has been in a serious relationship for several months.

The truth is that there are no photos of the groom. Nor videos. Instead, the hugs of Camille and Johnny continue to circulate freely on social networks in the Fairfax court.