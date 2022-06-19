Even Nicole Kidman suffered from age phobia of women in Hollywood

Hollywood’s phobia of women’s age is an issue that many actresses have suffered from, regardless of their status within the industry. While Hollywood leading men have always worn gray hair with pride, many actresses suffered sudden oblivion when they reached 40, seeing how the leading roles and interesting projects stopped coming, to suddenly receive supporting roles, mother and even grandmother. An archaic and misogynistic prejudice that not even established actresses like Nicole Kidman were spared from suffering.

Nicole Kidman at the Being The Ricardos Australian Premiere at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace on December 15 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

At 54 years old, the Australian actress lives one of her best moments. She is happy and in love with her on her social networks with her husband Keith Urban, while she continues to surprise us every year with her constant jumps between the movies and the series. Without going any further, in 2021 she went from nine perfect strangers on Amazon to bring Lucille Ball to life in Being the Ricardos with Javier Bardem (now available on Amazon Prime Video) while shooting the new Robert Eggers (The witch), The Northman, and another series for Amazon, Expats. In short, Nicole Kidman shines right now showing her personal and professional maturity through each character, taking risks and accepting challenges more than ever.

Nevertheless, Nicole also suffered from Hollywood age bias, even having won an Oscar in 2003 for The hours. She herself confessed it in an interview for the magazine dujour, ensuring that the industry’s obsession with female youth also took its toll.

“There is a consensus in the industry that a female actress at 40 is finished. acknowledged the post. “I’ve never sat down and heard someone say ‘you missed the rice,’ but I’ve had plenty of situations where you’re rejected and the door is slammed in your face.” he added.

And while he acknowledges that the industry is “definitely changing and evolving” towards a more inclusive trend, as viewers were able to see this year through Mare of Easttown with a “natural” Kate Winslet and the return of the stars of sex in new york imposing wrinkles and gray hairNicole is one more example of how business has been so far.

In another interview to dailymail, the actress was even clearer when comparing herself to Lucille Ball. “She was slapped, told she wasn’t good enough, she was too old. And I can identify with Ball, as soon as they tell you: “you are the past, you are finished”. I have been in this industry for decades and “they have finished me” on more than one occasion”, sentenced.

Age prejudice was so present in Nicole’s mind that she founded her own production company, Blossom Films, precisely to prevent opportunities from stopping coming because she was over 40.I was frustrated – like many other women in different careers – by the idea of ​​being told that it was over, that you had passed that period where everything is going well and now you are in your 40s and they are not interested in your story or your ideas. or who you are as a woman or a person” said.

Thanks to betting on herself and founding her company, Nicole managed to break with those prejudices, producing some of her most acclaimed and publicly seen works in recent years, such as Big Little Lies, The Undoing either Nine perfect strangers.

Salma Hayekfor example, also lives with the same prejudice lurking at 55 years old, to the point that when Marvel contacted her to offer her a role in Eternals, her first reaction was to say no as she was sure that she would be offered a secondary grandmother role. And it is that as she revealed herself a few months ago “she is used to being offered the role of extra or old prostitute”. Like Carrie-Anne Mosswho moved on from the success of The Matrix also suffered from the same prejudice, receiving an offer to play a grandmother the same day she turned 40. Even Jamie Dembo of Orange is the New Black, who they branded as being “too old” to play the wife of a 57-year-old man when she was 43.

Maggie Gyllenhaal is another actress who experienced the same situation but at 37 years old. “It made me feel bad, then angry, and then it made me laugh.” revealed to TheWrap in 2015. While Helen Mirren has defended women several times from this trend, defining it as “an outrageous practice. “We all watched as James Bond became more and more geriatric and his girlfriends younger and younger than him. It’s so annoying” sentenced in 2015 (via TheWrap).

And so, in the face of such an archaic custom, Nicole Kidman spread her wings with her own production company, showing Hollywood how wrong it has always been with that misogynistic prejudice. But she is not alone, Resse Witherspoon (45), Amy Adams (47), Julianne Moore (61), Kate Wisnlet (46), Meryl Streep (72), Salma Hayek (55), Penelope Cruz (47), also dictate with the example.

