‘ET, the Extraterrestrial’ turns 40 since its successful premiere

This week marks the fortieth anniversary of the release of ET, The Extra-Terrestrial (released June 12, 1982), one of the most important works in director Steven Spielberg’s career. The film immediately surpassed the Star Wars saga as the highest grossing of all time, being a reference of pop culture, a piece that conquered the public and critics, whose influence remains timeless to this day.

Steve Spielberg, is the great filmmaker -one of the most important living directors in the history of cinema- who has iconic titles in his long filmography, but one that has managed to staydespite the passage of time, heart of all viewers is ET the alien, released in 1982 in the United States, an immortal classic that has gone down in history.

The film, written by Melissa Mathison, is one of the most commercials of all time, since this feature film is made up of the perfect formula to consecrate itself as an epic work: An excellent director, a well-rounded script, a soundtrack that is recognizable anywhere, and some touching characters. In ET the alien laughs, cries and gives free rein to the imagination, since it deals with sincere and pure themes that manage to reach the entire public. What makes ET such a fascinating and special film is that every time you view it you learn something different: The purest feelings emerge.

The film science fiction, tells the story of an alien who is forgotten on Earth, and tries to find a way to get to his planet. Disoriented, the alien ET ends up in a nearby town and hides in the shed of a house. Elliot, the boy who lives in the house, decides to take him in and take care of him. This is where the conflict arises: Help his new extraterrestrial friend to return to his home planet, without being discovered by the authorities.

The director has always recognized that it is one of his most personal projectssince as a result of his parents’ divorce, he creates an imaginary friend, an alien with whom he interacted and played to escape from his loneliness. “I owe a lot to this otherworldly creature,” he explains. Steven Spealberg about the character ET

The film about the friendship of Elliot and ET, 114 minutes long, was awarded four Oscars: Oscar for best soundtrack, Oscar for best sound, Oscar for best sound editing Y Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Also, he won a Golden Globe to best drama film.

Now, what makes ET such a special work?

In the 1980s, it could be said that ET, The Extraterrestrial was one of the films that marked a before and after in Hollywood’s history, only after works like Stand by me.

“I did not ET with tremendous visions of grandeur. She just wanted to do it. I carried her in my heart. It is a cliché to say that this film is for the child in us. No, this film is for the people we are, the ones we have been and the ones we want to be again.” Explains the director, Steven Spealbergabout the film that shocked the imagination of an entire generation forever.

Steven Spielberg and his friend ET

It is a work that is about friendship and loss of a 10-year-old boy, since through a path of personal exploration, empathy with the other, and compassion, the protagonist finally experiences the bittersweet return of his faithful friend to his home planet.

ET is full of enriching metaphors that teach about the true values ​​of life, full of symbols and shocking messages, with a fun and tender style.

On the other hand, what makes this film a symbol of a whole new way of conceiving cinema. Lto soundtrackat the hands of John Williams, evokes a unique melancholy that accompanies the cinematographic narration through this intimate adventureand with some unique special effects of Science fiction, that ended up consecrating themselves in Oscar awards.

This film is an example of what can be achieved, with an indisputable universal and timeless reputation, on the simple story of a boy and his little friend from another planet.