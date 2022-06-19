ET keeps calling home

ET will always be here. This is how the nice alien said goodbye with the tip of his shiny finger pointing to the heart of his friend, just before boarding the spaceship that returned him to his galaxy, located in the stars, there, more than 3,000 miles away. Light years. East the end (final) ended up being one of the most moving of a film, turned into a classic, that has marked the history of cinema and that has just turned 40 years since its first broadcast on the big screen in the United States (June 11), and which arrived in Spain half a year later (December 6) in the same year as the World Cup in little orange.

And from then until today, it continues to conquer the hearts of millions of homes.

Steven Spielberg, who already had the prestige of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind either in search of the lost arkknew how to hit the key once again to achieve an overwhelming success at the box office and keep his science fiction film on the billboards of theaters around the world for more than a year.

The story of adventures and friendship between an earthling and a creature from another planet moved viewers and was acclaimed by critics as well as being nominated for nine Oscars, of which it won four, one of them for best soundtrack, that of John Williams, a music that made a whole generation dream.

Spielberg’s identification with one of the protagonists, Elliot, was the best recipe, in addition to the fact that the director managed to shoot the entire film at the eye level of a child. For the role of the child, Henry Thomas, a nine-year-old boy with only one participation as experience in another film, was chosen. It was the sadness interpretation of him in the casting the one that did win the role. The boy got so involved in the scene that he thought about the day his pet died and his tears convinced Spielberg so much that even the famous filmmaker cried with his moving improvisation.

Once you got one of the crucial artists, came the best detail, the most attractive, the imaginary friend of Elliot (and the rest of the children’s community).

A creature that with its huge blue eyes, with a strange appearance, unlike any doll, that aroused the sympathy of the devoted public.

The person in charge of giving life to the wonderful monster was the Italian Carlo Rambaldi. He had five months to gestate the new animated being that bears an inspiring combination of the faces of the scientist Albert Einstein, the poet Carl Sandbug and the writer Ernest Hemingway, as well as some pug features. The figure was an electronic animatronic that could execute up to 100 different movements and cost about a million and a half dollars.

For the scenes in which the use of cables was impossible, a dwarf actor was used, who starred, for example, in the sequence in which ET got drunk. Once the aspect of him was resolved, there was still one thing to do: his voice. Spielberg hired an elderly diction teacher and gave the alien a special tone, which made famous some famous phrases such as: “My house” or “Telephone”. She herself was in charge of dubbing ET into other languages, including Spanish.

The cast of the film was completed with other little-known actors such as Peter Coyote, Dee Wallace, Robert MacNaughton or the now famous Drew Barrymore who was only six years old at the time.

The magic formula already had almost all its main and secondary ingredients to forge a perfect story: an original, different script, some special effects, fun, romance, friendship, adventure, tenderness and epic, and nothing that resembled anything before. Therein lay the enormous fascination of him, even unseating Star Wars (1977).

a social phenomenon

Once upon a time… in Crescent City, California. That’s where this incredible story begins, which caresses dreams (of Spielberg). A group of botanical experts studies some species from other galaxies and concentrates to analyze some native plants of this North American town to take it to another distant galaxy, but government agents follow them and in pursuit, before fleeing completely in the firmament, leave one of its members forgotten. Meanwhile, Elliot (Henry Thomas) still can’t find his place at home, and is the victim of his older brother, Michael (Robert MacNaughton), and even his friends, who have him as their slave and send him for a pizza to don’t tell your mother.

In the middle of the road you will have to open your eyes wide. Elliot discovers the alien totally lost and abandoned to his fate. The little doll runs away in terror, but finds no hiding place. The boy leaves a trail of candy, which arouses the interest of the strange creature, who will follow the sweet clues until they reach the boy’s bedroom.

The little boy, like ET, feels that his home is incomplete and that is where his eternal friendship begins. Elliot and his brothers, Michael and Gertie (Drew Barrymore), try to find a way to get the alien back to his planet before scientists find him, and even the police, who are also on the alert.

Until the return to the spaceship that will return it to its natural habitat, the children and the alien will experience countless adventures and misadventures aboard their bikes with powers.

The filmmaker wanted to get the impact of the audience. And he got it based on hard work and a meticulous shoot that barely lasted three months from September to December 1981 in California. And he did it in the deepest of the occult. No one who was not part of the team had access. No photos, no sketches, no images of the alien until the very day of the premiere. The director wanted to keep the surprise and the secret until the end.

Another fundamental element of this masterpiece was the soundtrack. Spielberg had already had other successes with John Williams. The score to accompany the enviable relationship between the child and the alien carried a sentimental charge that involved the composer until the last minute, who was later awarded the coveted statuette.

Commotion was what caused the premiere. Endless queues in front of the cinemas. Trading cards, ET dolls, t-shirts, posters and a whole market of products alluding to the film invaded and spread throughout the world. ET the alien became the highest grossing film in history and remained in first place until the arrival of titanica, 15 years later. At the Oscar ceremony she got four statuettes. John Williams won his for the soundtrack and the film was also made with the best sound and best visual and sound effects. However, the main one, the one for best film, went to gandhi, even though Spielberg’s tape was the favourite. With or without Oscar, ET the alien she still longs for his return home and tries to communicate through “my house, phone”. After 40 years, she is still here. In Elliot’s heart and in that of all the spectators.