Ephemeris of June 20

On another June 20, but 1963, the “red telephone” is established for direct communication between the USSR and the USA in case of conflict.

1782.- The US Congress approves the coat of arms of the country, with an eagle with open wings.

1789.- Oath of the Ball Game, precursor of the French Revolution.

1820.- Death of Manuel Belgrano, creator of the Argentine flag, which is why today marks the Day of the Argentine Flag.

1833.- Isabel, daughter of Fernando VII, who has not yet turned 3 years old, is named Princess of Asturias and heiress to the throne. Her uncle Carlos María does not accept it and the first Carlist War breaks out.

1837.- Access to the throne, at the age of 18, Queen Victoria I of the United Kingdom.

1895.- Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador sign the Amapala pact for the largest republic in Central America under the leadership of the Honduran president.

1898.- War between the United States and Spain after a US ship seized Guam, a Spanish island, and was the first US possession in the Pacific.

1904.- The International Association of Recognized Automobile Clubs is created, predecessor of the International Automobile Federation.

1948.- The German mark replaces the “reichsmark”.

1967.- Cassius Clay, sentenced to 5 years in prison for refusing to join the Army and fight in Vietnam.

1968.- The American athlete Jim Hines runs the 100 meters in 9.90 seconds, breaking the ten second barrier.

1969.- Georges Pompidou succeeds Charles De Gaulle as President of France.

1971.- The program El Chavo del Ocho is released in Mexico.

1973: Ezeiza Massacre, shooting between factions near the Ezeiza Airport when Juan Domingo Perón returned to Argentina after almost 18 years of exile and which left 13 dead and 365 wounded.

1975.- Premiere in the United States of the film “Jaws”.

1991.- Berlin becomes the capital of Germany again, 43 years later.

1992.- Division of Czechoslovakia into two republics: the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

.- New Constitution of Paraguay, the first truly democratic.

1993.- A high-speed train crosses the English Channel for the first time through the submarine tunnel or Eurotunnel, linking France with Great Britain.

2001.- Pervez Musharraf is sworn in as president of Pakistan.

.- The American Lori Berenson is sentenced to 20 years in prison for collaborating with the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA).

2003.- Creation of the Wikimedia Foundation, parent company of Wikipedia.

2006.- The French and Spanish police dismantle an ETA extortion network and arrest 12 members, including its main founder, Julen de Madariaga.

2011.- The deposed Tunisian president Ben Ali is sentenced in absentia to 35 years in prison for embezzlement of public funds.

2013.- Ten dead, including the chief of staff of the Nicaraguan Air Force, Manuel López, when a military helicopter crashed.

.- The soccer player Messi and his father are accused of defrauding 4 million euros.

2018.- Canada approves legalizing marijuana for recreational use.

2019.- Iran shoots down a US drone in its airspace.

BIRTHS

1819.- Jacques Offenbach, German composer and cellist, nationalized French.

1909.- Errol Flynn, American actor, born in Australia.

1913.- Juan de Borbón y Battenberg, son of Alfonso XIII and father of Juan Carlos I.

1928.- Jean Marie Le Pen, French far-right politician.

1954 – Karlheinz Brandenburg, German, creator of the MP3 format.

1967.- Nicole Kidman, Australian actress.

1973.- Thomas Wlaschiha, German actor.

DEATHS

1870.- Jules Goncourt, French writer.

1908.- Federico Chueca, Spanish composer.

1995.- Emil Cioran, Romanian philosopher.

2005.- Jack Kilby, American electrical engineer, Nobel Prize in Physics 2000.

.- Larry Collins, American writer and journalist.

2016.- Chayito Valdez, Mexican singer and songwriter.

2017.- Albert Johnson, ‘Prodigy’, American rapper.

2018.- Dante Caputo, Argentine politician.

2021.- Juan Forn, Argentine writer and editor. EFE

