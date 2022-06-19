Eight Cubans sneak into the nominations for the Youth Awards

Eight Cuban artists have been nominated for the 2022 Youth Awards in its 19th editionwhose award ceremony will be held on July 21 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Camila Cabello, Lenier Mesa, Ovi, Gente de Zona, the Ibeyi twins and actress Livia Brito entered the competition for the awards.

Camila Cabello earned two nominations, one in the OMG Collaboration category. (Best Collaboration with an Anglo artist), for the song “Oh Na Na” that he shares with Myke Towers & Tainy, and the other in the category Girl Power (Best Collaboration Between Two or More Female Artists)for the song “Hasta lostoothes” with María Becerro.

Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcolm from Gente de Zona also appear with two other nominationsin the categories Favorite Group or Duo of the Year and Tropical Mix (Best Tropical Collaboration) for “Tell me about Miami”, with Maffio.

In the Best Tropical Collaboration, Lenier Mesa also competes for the song “The Blessing”, which he sings with Farruko.

For its part, the Ibeyi duo, made up of Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé Diaz, won one of the positions in the Video With The Most Powerful Message category, for the song “This Is Not America” ​​in which he collaborated with Residente, and The reggaeton player Ovi sneaked into the category The New Generation – Male.

In the realm of acting, Cuban actress Livia Brito Along with the Mexican José Ron, they are among the nominees for the Me Enamoran category, for their leading roles in the telenovela La desalmada.

For the first time, Univision’s awards show will be broadcast live from Puerto Rico. Under the slogan “Celebrate your passion”, the Youth Awards will recognize the best of Latin music, social causes and pop culture. This year ten new categories were added as a reflection of the evolution of music. The Cubans slipped into some of these new sections.

The public will be able to vote for their favorites until the 27th of this month, through the PremiosJuventud.com site, in some awards in which Karol G and J Balvin are shown as favorites.