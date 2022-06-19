Dominion’ doesn’t get in a whole movie

The lost Worldthe sequel to jurassic-park that steven spielberg directed in 1997, it was not a title up to the legacy of the 1993 classic. It is undeniable that it was a routine production where not even its renowned filmmaker seemed to show the care with which he usually dazzles us, although it cannot be said that it was a complete disaster.

You just have to see the ingenuity with which many of its sequences are raised, like the moment with Julianne Moore on a brittle glass about to fall to certain death, the transition from the screams of terror of the opening scene to the yawn of Jeff Goldblum or the way in which at times it exceeded the level of violence and tension of its predecessor. And as irregular as the end result was, I think his sense of entertainment is far above everything that the franchise is offering us now with its new trilogy.

We see the best example in the recently released Jurassic World: Dominionwhere the intentions pursued by the film, to surprise us with the dinosaurs ravaging the world, they remain in the absolute nothing compared to what Steven Spielberg achieved in a single scene of this first sequel to jurassic-park: That iconic ending with a Tyrannosaurus Rex wreaking havoc on the streets of San Diego.

A T. Rex holding up a drive-in theater in the promo prologue for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (© 2022 Universal Studios and Amblin Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.)

As he well hinted at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, It seemed that the third installment of the new trilogy would take this idea that Spielberg had already explored and take it to an even higher level.. Now there would not only be a single Jurassic creature prowling in our ecosystems, but all the thousands of dinosaurs that escaped from the Lockwood Mansion during the epilogue of the film directed by JA Bayona in 2018.

We saw an example of the many possibilities that this idea opened up during the prologue that Universal exhibited last summer together with Fast & Furious 9an advance where, after observing spectacular images of dinosaurs living together millions of years ago, a T. Rex was shown breaking into a drive-in theater under the same sense of spectacle at the end of The lost Worldonly now with a more nostalgic point and with the promise that this was just the beginning of something bigger. But these expectations have been far from being fulfilled..

First, this prologue hasn’t even been included in the final version of the movie. Instead, Jurassic World: Dominion opens with footage from a fake newsreel about dinosaurs ravaging the Earth with such a series B finish that it scares, which is a major shock as soon as the footage begins. Later, we witness a succession of routine and brief scenes showing how humans try to coexist with these creatures, but all executed with such little spark that they pass unnoticed on the screen.

For example, in one of the opening sequences we see Chris Pratt in cowboy mode riding alongside dinosaurs, a scene that merges with the western and that hid multiple opportunities up its sleeve to play and surprise the viewer. But this is not the case, because it is resolved in just an instant, it is executed with the reluctance typical of the most routine studio cinema and leaves us with honey on our lips. And this is just what happens with the rest of the sequences that try to explore the concept of dinosaurs populating the world, which they neither impress nor appreciate care in creating a show.

Another example occurs in one of the key moments of the trailers, the motorcycle chase in Malta in a city plagued by these prehistoric creatures. Although the problem here is not so much how badly or how well the scene is shot, but rather that the dinosaurs are mere decoration in the middle of a flight in which they lack plot relevance. And it is that Jurassic World: Dominion it is a movie that leaves out the dinosaurs, since his story focuses on a network of genetic modifications and capitalist delusions that relegates them to the background. And under this approach, it was impossible to effectively explore this ambitious, attractive and tempting concept that was presented to us in previews and in the previous installment.

In the end, Spielberg, with just one scene in a film that was far from his best work, did a much more memorable and spectacular job than the one that Jurassic World: Dominion is capable of doing with a proposal with more ambition and opportunities. All those who once saw The Lost World: Jurassic Park we still have the Tyrannosaurus Rex turning San Diego upside down in our minds, however, one leaves the cinema to see Dominion without remembering a single remarkable moment.

And in the end, less is more. Spielberg didn’t even need to err on the side of grandiloquence or resort to noisy and extreme action to surprise.. And there is nothing more to see than that moment where the enormous T. Rex sneaks into the garden of a family, where with an innocent dialogue between a child and his parents, the director managed to unleash laughter, frighten us and show an incredible bad drool . Instead, in this latest installment of Jurassic World there is nothing but noise and clumsy action. And, considering the high expectations that had been set and this previous work in The lost Worldhis succession of images of dinosaurs populating the Earth remain empty and without impact.

