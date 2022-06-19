Does Cazzu friendzone Christian Nodal? The rapper assures that she “better from afar”

Since Christian Nodal announced her breakup with Belinda, He has been in the eye of the hurricane, since then he has been involved in every controversy that has affected his image, however, this time it is one in which the singer could be the one affected, since recently his alleged “girlfriend ”, he would have “hit” him during an interview, mentioning that at the moment he does not seek to live love.

Is about Cazu, the singer of Argentine origin who is currently promoting her new album “cheating babe”, since he has recently been related to the interpreter of “bottle after bottle”, with whom he shared the stage by singing a song together, before this the rumors grew when they saw them walking hand in hand through the streets.

However, previously she had been questioned in an interview, where she assured that for now she does not have time for a relationship due to her workload, causing a stir on social networks with a new rumor, which says that the singer might not want anything with the node

It was through an interview to Jessie in Exathat Juliet Emilia Cazzuchellibetter known as Cazu, spoke details about his work which revealed that he identifies as a world full of spiders and very dark, but without forgetting the romance of love, to which he sings in its different forms, however, he confessed something that surprised Internet users because he replied rumors about her meeting on stage with the singer.

During your interview, the interpreter of “Boss”, He pointed out that for now he is not in a relationship, since he was questioned about his sentimental situation, assuring that for now he remains on the sidelines due to lack of time, before these revelations beyond clarifying things, he left doubts about it.

He also answered questions about his collaboration with the singer on stage, where they both performed “if you miss someone”, pointing out that in matters of love he prefers to express it within the lyrics of his songs, but not so much to live it.

“Not good and aside from all that we work on, it’s always better not,” Cazzu said to Jessie with a laugh.

Confirming her stance with when Jessie said:

“From a distance you can see the bulls because they gore up close” to what the rapper said.

Recall that a few weeks ago, both singers were captured on video, where you can see Nodal Y Cazzu in the city of Guatemalan, Walking hand in hand down the street, the singer holds the Argentine interpreter by the hand while, like any couple, they enjoy an ice cream.