cut-out dress reveals curves after slimming

In postpartum Kylie Jenner has dedicated herself to sport to recover physical well-being and mental health. The 30 kilos of her taken in pregnancy had destabilized her, she committed herself to return to her ideal weight: now that she has succeeded, she proudly shows her curves.

Kylie Jenner in Mugler

Kylie Jenner she became a mother for the second time last February. She admitted that she experienced the pregnancy in a way that was not too serene, because she had greater difficulty in accepting the changes in her body. In the 9 months, she put on almost 30 kilos and this destabilized her, bringing out a lot of insecurities. Her sport saved her, not only from a physical point of view. She has worked hard, every day, to get back into shape and also regain a mental and spiritual balance. Four months later, the results are visible.

Kylie Jenner gets back in shape

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott became parents on February 1, 2018, when the entrepreneur gave birth to her first child Flocks. The boy was born on February 2, 2022: his initial name was Wolf, but the couple then changed him a few days after giving birth, without revealing the new one. As soon as it was possible, the entrepreneur returned to the gym to train and get back in shape. She shared the workout sessions with her followers, between pilates and treadmills, and then proudly showed the first results: after a few weeks the abdominals had reappeared and three months after giving birth she was ready to show off the bikini. Now that four months have passed, it can be said that the daily workout routine has been a success.

Kylie Jenner in Mugler

Kylie Jenner 4 months after giving birth

Four months after giving birth, Kylie Jenner has regained confidence in herself and made peace with her body: she worked hard in the gym to get results and it seems that today she is very satisfied with the work done in recent weeks. The new shot shared on her social networks sees the 24-year-old in front of the front door of the Hidden Hills villa: her look clearly highlights the explosive shapes of her wrapped in a tight dress.

Kylie Jenner confirms the second pregnancy: she shows the baby bump with the total black dress

in the photo: Mugler dress

The black dress with long sleeves and slightly high collar features bold cut details out on both sides, both at the height of the arms and hips, leaving even the back covered only by transparent tulle panels. It is a signed creation Muglerbelonging to the Spring / Summer 2022 collection: costs on the official website of the Maison 990 euros. She completed the outfit with a pair of black knee-high legwarmers and heeled sandals