Cruella: Emma Stone and Emma Thompson tell us all the secrets about the film

cruel of vile He is one of the most iconic characters in cinema. Seen for the first time in the pages of the dodie smith book in 1950 and on the big screen in 1961 in the animated film 101 Dalmatiansas well as in the 1996 Disney remake (starring Glenn Close) and its 2000 sequel: the character of Cruella de Vil continues to fascinate audiences with her eccentricity, quick wit and, of course, crazy and sensational looks. (starring his bicolor hair). The villainess we hate to love returns in a Disney Original Story (in theaters and on Disney+ May 28) set in thehe vibrant punk era of 1970s London. The origins of Cruella de Vil become clear in this new film directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) and starring Emma Stone (as Cruella) and the two-time Oscar winner emma thompson (as the baroness, a new character in the story). The film focuses on Estella, a young hipster who sees the world from a different perspective than those around her and who evolves into the elegant villain Cruella de Vil. Estella’s taste for fashion catches the attention of the Baroness von Hellman, one of the best designers in England. But her relationship will make Estella develop her evil side and become Cruella, embracing her roots.

“In my childhood I was a real fan of 101 Dalmatians. I especially liked that dogs looked like their owners, I always thought that was very funny”, says Emma Stone. “It wasn’t as easy as just getting a call to play Cruella. It all started 6 years ago. It was a very long process with different writers and different ideas. Once Craig Gillespie and Tony McNamara (the film’s director and screenwriter) came on board the project, it really went smoothly and it got really exciting.” “I was quite surprised at how dark the movie is. It is without a doubt, darkest thing i’ve ever seen in a disney movie in a long time”, says the actress about the film in which scams, punk-rock fashion shows and extravagant masquerade balls are the backbone and in which both his character and the one played by Emma Thompson are characterized by their evil personalities. “I’m very interested in the dark side of a female character, because they are rarely allowed to be dark.. We’re all supposed to be good and nice, right? In my opinion, Baroness von Hellman is determined and wonderful,” adds Emma Thompson.