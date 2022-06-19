Cinema. Paul Walker will have a star on the Walk of Fame.

Paul Walker

Posthumous recognition for the ‘Fast & Furious’ actor who tragically died in 2013.

Paul Walker will have a posthumous star on the famous Walk of Fame.

This was announced by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which expressed its opinion on the new entries of 2023.

According to the Walk of Fame official website, only one posthumous star is awarded a year, but this time the ‘Fast & Furious’ actor will not be the only one, as the Oscar nominated actress will also be honored. Juanita Moore and singer Jenni Rivera.

“The jury has carefully selected these talented individuals and we look forward to celebrating them as they become part of Hollywood history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous catwalk,” said Ellen K. Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s.

Walker, who tragically died in a car accident in 2013, is not the only actor in the action saga to have the star. Before him also Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Kurt Russell and Charlize Theron.

Shining soon on the Walk of Fame will also be Uma Thurman, the Jonas Brothers, Lenny Kravitz, Jon Favreau and Ralph Macchio.

Covermedia