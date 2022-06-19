Chris Hemsworth thought the Ghostbusters reboot would ruin his career

The movie of Ghostbusters of 2016 was the reboot of the mythical saga started in 1984. In it, the leading quartet was no longer made up of men and had Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones as new ghostbusters. Her assistant on that occasion happened to be a man, Chris Hemsworth.

Although the film was entertaining, it did not convince the public and the critics, and it became one of the most hated films on the internet even before its premiere, with its trailer on YouTube breaking the record for dislikes.

In a recent conversation with GQ, Chris Hemsworth has explained how difficult it was to play the character of Kevin in Ghostbusters. The movie director, Paul Feig had given him a script with lots of blanks. so that the actor could improvise.

My immediate reaction was “this is not only the end of my career but i’m going to ruin this movie”Hemsworth lamented. I’m going to disappoint everyone, I haven’t done this before. What am I doing?

Finally Chris Hemsworth managed to adapt to that role thanks to the collaboration of the entire team in the film set of Ghostbusters, and assured that 90% of the film had been improvised. It became very funny. It was about trying not to laugh, about trying to make the other person laugh. He reminded me of drama class or going back to high school.

As a response to failure of Ghostbusters (2016)the next installment of the saga returned to the origins, leaving behind the new characters that had been created. Ghostbusters: Beyond it became the direct sequel to the original trilogy and brought back Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore.