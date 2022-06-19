Chris Hemsworth Reveals Status of Hulk Hogan Movie

Chris Hemsworth will soon return to our screens in ‘Thor: ‘Love and Thunder’whose duration has been revealed, but has other projects on the horizon.

One of the ones we’re looking forward to seeing is the hulk hogan biopicin which Hemsworth will play the famous wrestler-turned-actor and reality star and To be directed by Todd Phillips of ‘Joker’ (who will also front the musical ‘Joker 2’, with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn).

Unfortunately, it seems that the film will take time to arriveas Hemsworth has recently admitted that production has not yet started.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the actor was asked about the movie (and if he’s ripped any shirts to prepare for it), and said, “That movie is a long way off. It is in the development phase, and if it comes to fruition, great. Todd Phillips is brilliant. I haven’t taken my shirt off yet, but you’ll be the first to know when I do.”

In addition to the premiere of ‘Spiderhead’ on Netflix, Hemsworth is currently promoting his fourth solo ‘Thor’ movie.which has inevitably led him to reminisce about his previous films in the role, including the much-discussed second entry in the franchise, ‘The Dark World’.

“I wasn’t excited about what he had done in Thor 2,” he said. “I was a little disappointed, I didn’t think it had grown the character in any way. I didn’t think it had shown the audience something unexpected and different.”

“Y when did ragnarok arrive -which, by the way, occupies an excellent position in our ranking of Marvel movies-, because of my own frustration with what I had done -and this is not because of any other director or anyone, it was my own performance-, really I wanted to break the mold.”

Hemsworth revealed that both he and director Taika WaititYo admitted that they were bored with the direction the character had taken, so they decided to do something about it and make things more interesting in the following installments. Let’s see what the fourth film has in store for us…

