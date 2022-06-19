Chélis “applauds” the return of “Cabecita” to Liga MX

former coach, Jose Luis Sanchez Sola spoke of the possible incorporation of Jonathan “Little Head” Rodriguez to the Águilas del América, making it clear that the Uruguayan striker is not worried about Cruz Azul.

The former Club Puebla made it clear that Cabecita rejected offers in the United States and that now on his return to Liga MX he will have to perform.

“No, his contract simply ended, they offered him a fortune, they offered him 20 thousand dollars less in the United States, for me the quality of life he was going to have would be equivalent to those 20 thousand less, he went to Asia, they paid him premiums, in the end the sheikh is going to give him a bag of gold, if he is going to get paid, but sportingly there was no progress”.

“Now he knows that he is coming to America, that he is bought, that he has been earning a fortune and then he will have to give up, I do not think he will come with doubts or thinking about Cruz Azul, Cruz Azul did not want to give him the money, they gave it to him in Asia and now they give it to America”.

El Chelís assured that Cabecita is offered a lower salary in Major League Soccer than he will receive in Águilas del América, while assuring that Néstor Araujo will earn much more in Coapa than in Celta de Vigo.

“I had an offer in the United States of 20 thousand dollars less than salary, it is worth the palm trees of the United States, just to see them.”

“Mr. Baños is under a lot of pressure, because Mr. Iñárritu already said that if there is a budget and from that he threw the ball to Baños, he rushed, I don’t know how big that budget is, but already those two big fish, Araujo will win. more in America than what he will win at Celta, it is not a setback”.