Center specialized in integrative medicine

With this bombastic name, the Government of Mexico City recently inaugurated a health center in which it offers treatments without any scientific proof.

In the midst of a huge health crisis, still with cases of covid-19, under conditions that subjected all health systems to unprecedented pressure, with a government response that did what it could, with a lack of basic medical supplies, whose explanation does not convince anyone, a local government decides to resort to witchcraft in response.

Unacceptable where you see it.

Of course, individually, it is perfectly valid for each person to use any treatment for what they decide, finally everyone has freedom of belief, and society must respect their decisions, but it is very different when talking about public policies.

Governments should only offer services for which there is unquestionable scientific evidence, for the simple fact that the money they are going to exercise comes from all citizens.

We all have the obligation to refuse the irrational use of public money and demand accountability from the officials involved in such unfortunate events.

I cannot stop speculating about the reasons that motivated these decisions, and I dare to launch a hypothesis in relation to the intentions of gaining popularity with the majority and, if true, it is not only undesirable, but also detestable and almost criminal.

Of course, for the governments derived from the party in power, the law is something that not only annoys them, but they don’t care at all. For now, I take the opportunity to express the implicit ridicule. We urgently need a change of attitude from the current authorities.

The issue also highlights a discussion that neither the government nor legislators have assumed, and that is the existence of a school of homeopathy financed by the government.

I am not opposed to the existence of options of this nature, but equally they should not be with public money. Homeopathy lacks scientific proof.

There is absolutely no evidence of its usefulness in any condition, so it is completely unjustifiable.