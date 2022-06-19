Celebrities like Shakira who were cheated on by their partners

They caused a big stir Shakira and Gerard Pique confirming their separation, after 12 years together. In a brief statement, they asked for respect in this situation, especially for their children Milan and Sasha. Supposedly, the reason for this breakup would have been an infidelity on the part of the Spanish soccer player to the Colombian singer. So far, none have spoken on this subject; what is known is that they no longer live together for some time.

As well as the singer and songwriter Shakiraoriginally from Barranquilla, Colombia, many other celebrities have been cheated on by their partners. As was the case of the Mexican actress Geraldine Bazanwho experienced a situation similar to that of the interpreter of songs like “Ojos Así”, Waka Waka”, “Ciega deaf-mute”, “I congratulate you” and many more.

According to Geraldine Bazán, her ex-husband Gabriel Sotoone of the leading men in telenovelas on Mexican television, he was unfaithful with Irina Baevaactress of Russian origin, with whom he is currently engaged and their wedding will take place in the coming months.

A very commented infidelity in the artistic environment, was that of the Cuban actor William Levy American actress and model Elizabeth Gutierrez. The also telenovela heartthrob, would have cheated on the mother of his children, with the Mexican actress Jacky Bracamonteswhen both starred in the melodrama “Sortilegio”.

But Jacqueline Bracamontes also suffered a deception. Several years ago, the former beauty queen had an affair with the actor Valentino Lanuswho he confessed an infidelity. This was revealed by the actress in her autobiography. “Jacky, I love you with all my heart, but I am a man and men are like that, fidelity is not made for us, we are animals.”

Jacky Bracamontes is married to racing driver Martín Fuentes; they have five adorable daughters.

Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardiahad a love affair with the Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian. As a result of this relationship, they had their son Julián. The couple separated when the also singer, she discovered that her husband had been unfaithful to her with the Mexican actress Arleth Terán.

Maribel Guardia was the wife of Joan Sebastian.

Other celebrities who have been cheated on by their partners are the model Jaydy Michel; her husband, the Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz He was unfaithful to her and had a child out of wedlock. american businesswoman Khloé Kardashian, has been betrayed on several occasionsfirst for Lamar Odon and then by tristan thompsonfather of her daughter True.

american rapper Jay Z confessed, a few years ago, to having been unfaithful to his wifethe singer, songwriter, designer, businesswoman and producer Beyoncethe female artist who has won the most Grammy Awards in all of history.

Also the Mexican actor Edward Santamarina gave a lot to talk about; he cheated on his former romantic partners, the actresses Itatí Cantoral and Susana González.

The list of celebrities cheated on by their partners it is quite long; Here are the names of Leticia Calderón, Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Aniston and many more.