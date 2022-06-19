Canadian GP F1 2022: Max Verstappen gets his sixth victory of the season by winning the Canadian GP

Max Verstappen made the forecasts valid after his big weekend in Canada. The Dutch Red Bull driver took the race at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to stay top of the drivers’ championship. Carlos Sainz, second in the race, tried everything, but the Dutch lion resisted until reaching the top of the podium.

The dispute for the tip seemed to have no setbacks. Verstappen had started first and didn’t care about Fernando Alonso who had trouble containing his compatriot Carlos Sainz. For this reason Mad Max had escaped without problems obtaining the lead of the race.

This is when he appears on the scene Sergio ‘Czech’ Prez. The Mexican driver started in thirteenth position, however, at the start of the race he had already gained a couple of places. And that would be the only thing that the man from Jalisco would do Well, on lap nine, a failure in the engine of the RB18 he did become the first DNF of the race. A weekend to forget.

After Checo left, there were a couple of changes at the front of the race. Verstappen took advantage of the Virtual Safety Car generated by his teammate and sainz did the same with the VSF of Mike Schumacher. Mad Max was still in the lead without problems.

While the leader drove without any kind of fright, on the track there were big ‘little trains’ and duels. In the first case, Lance Stroll was in command of a string of cars in which they were also involved Zhou, Tsunoda and Ricciardo. In which the duels are concerned, charles leclerc had a lot of trouble passing Stephen Ocon.

It was the third DNF of the day, this time from the Japanese yuki tsunoda, which gave ‘flavor’ to the race. After the Safety Car the race was relaunched leaving a duel, face to face, between Verstappen and Sainz. The Spaniard tried by all means to overtake the world champion in search of his first victory, but the Dutchman fought back to get his sixth win of the season and stay on top of the drivers’ championship.