Campaign launched to promote healthy eating with the #OaxacaSinChatarra project

Oaxaca de Juárez.- The Alliance for Food Health and Consortium for Parliamentary Dialogue and Equity launched the campaign “Take care of your health, take care of the planet” with which they seek to ensure that citizens have a healthier and more sustainable diet to benefit the health of the population and the planet.

Felipe Sanchez Rodriguezrepresentative of the Support Center for Education and Creativity CalpulliHe added that the campaign will make it possible to influence public policy, but also to make his voice stronger and more heard in society.

“From the work we carry out in Calpulli, the school environment has been taken care of, where the consumption of junk food is avoided and, consequently, this type of garbage is not generated. In addition, our dining room is focused on preparing healthy, nutritious, balanced food, reinforcing the knowledge that we have from the community”, he said.

The campaign maintains that the scientific evidence is overwhelming in showing that the consumption of ultra-processed it increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and premature mortality.

For this reason, it establishes that it is urgent to guarantee compliance with the Law of the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescentswhose entry into force in 2020 made Oaxaca the first entity to prohibit the sale of ultra-processed products to minors.

However, it recognizes that this law is a “dead letter” because there is no public policy that guarantees its compliance because business interests come first.

Another objective is to promote the consumption of traditional Oaxacan foods with an emphasis on indigenous communities, which, “captive of advertising, displace traditional foods for ultra-processed ones.

“Likewise, it is vitally important to guarantee sources of hydration with safe and clean drinking water, avoiding the use of plastics and derivatives in food packaging.”

The campaign will last three months and includes the placement of three billboards, and its image will circulate in 10 urban transport units, it will be broadcast in radio spots and in the profiles of Facebook Y Youtube of the group of organizations that make up the project Oaxaca without Scrap.

In addition, they hope that the new six-year term, which starts in December in this entity, can take as a priority agenda the damages derived from the consumption of ultra-processed products, and this campaign, from a focus on law, guarantee and action, will influence public policy.