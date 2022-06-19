Camila Cabello, spectacular in the video clip of ‘Lola’ with Yotuel with a nod to her Cuban roots – Music

Camila Hair The title of their latest album has been taken literally: ‘Familia’. The nods to his Cuban roots are constant, starting with the costumes and continuing with their lyrics and the location where they have recorded their video clips. The last one is ‘Lola’, a song in which Yotuel has collaborated, who always defends Cuban values ​​wherever he goes. A video they have recorded together on a ranch in Simi Valley, California, where blockbuster movies are filmed, as you can read in the description.

She herself has even dared to take the camera and capture some images in four of the songs on this new album, making it clear that this new music is destined to explore the roots of her family. That is why so many Latin rhythms and voices in Spanish have been included. And within all these issues, ‘Lola’ is perhaps the one in which she has put the most effort, not only for being together with Yotuel in a duo but also for the content of the song itself.

The video for ‘Lola’ with Camila Cabello and Yotuel

‘Lola’ is a song in which Camila Cabello has wanted to reach everyone’s heart in a sincere way talking about the dreams of immigrants and broken promises. A collaboration in which the artist has explored and ended up finding her most authentic ‘I’. The artist, dressed again in white, a tone that she also relied on in the Champions League final when she performed in front of millions of spectators and with a very special meaning that was revealed in an interview by the designer himself.

“We wanted her to be the center of everything, the dancers with bright colors and her as a white focus in the center, giving balance and harmony to everything.”, he commented. And of course, in the video clip she manages to be the center of everything, accompanied by Yotuel who is also dressed in white, with a background of a sunset in warm tones and with a darkness as evening falls that makes her figures stand out even more. . A mix that the singer has known how to calculate perfectly, resulting in this very special video clip.

Lola’s official lyrics

This is Camila Cabello

And Yotuel in the house, na’ má’

Lola

Was the smartest in the school, she was a supernova

She had a mind beyond her time, it was a thrill to know her

She had dreams she’d fall in love, some place like Barcelona

lola, lola, lola

She could’ve walked on the moon, yeah

She could’ve found us a cure

But family didn’t have no food and

She had to leave school to work

Nobody breaks the ceiling

Nobody where she’s from

Nobody breaks the ceiling, yeah

Nobody’s listening, so she won’t speak, won’t speak

All of those dreams are fading slowly, slowly

She knows the stories ’bout the police, police

That’s just the way it is, so don’t speak, don’t speak

Lola

She believed the world they promised her, but now she’s older

She’s seen the people disagree and disappear

The power’s out for days, no food is on its way

Nothing changes, this ain’t the dream they sold us

lola, lola, lola

She could’ve walked on the moon, yeah

Could’ve found us a cure

But she worried about her children

Ninety miles ’til the shore

Nobody breaks the ceiling

Nobody where she’s from

Nobody breaks the ceiling, yeah, nobody

Nobody’s listening, so she won’t speak, won’t speak

All of those dreams are fading slowly, slowly

She knows the stories ’bout the police, police

That’s just the way it is, so don’t speak, don’t speak

She gets very pretty as ready for a parade

They promised her to be the queen of the Caribbean

But someone changed the movie script

And start over just ask

From the underworld she comes

How much are you worth, how much do you have

That is the price of my Lola when there is no way out

He wants freedom, he wants homeland and life

Nobody’s listening, so she won’t speak, won’t speak

All of those dreams are fading slowly, slowly

She knows the stories ’bout the police, police

That’s just the way it is, so don’t speak, don’t speak

He wanted to get rid of the pain by killing his heart

She dreamed of flying, but the plane never took off

How much the passage of time suffers and always alone

In my Havana, how many Lolas