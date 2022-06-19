Camila Cabello, spectacular in the video clip of ‘Lola’ with Yotuel with a nod to her Cuban roots – Music
Camila Hair The title of their latest album has been taken literally: ‘Familia’. The nods to his Cuban roots are constant, starting with the costumes and continuing with their lyrics and the location where they have recorded their video clips. The last one is ‘Lola’, a song in which Yotuel has collaborated, who always defends Cuban values wherever he goes. A video they have recorded together on a ranch in Simi Valley, California, where blockbuster movies are filmed, as you can read in the description.
She herself has even dared to take the camera and capture some images in four of the songs on this new album, making it clear that this new music is destined to explore the roots of her family. That is why so many Latin rhythms and voices in Spanish have been included. And within all these issues, ‘Lola’ is perhaps the one in which she has put the most effort, not only for being together with Yotuel in a duo but also for the content of the song itself.
The video for ‘Lola’ with Camila Cabello and Yotuel
‘Lola’ is a song in which Camila Cabello has wanted to reach everyone’s heart in a sincere way talking about the dreams of immigrants and broken promises. A collaboration in which the artist has explored and ended up finding her most authentic ‘I’. The artist, dressed again in white, a tone that she also relied on in the Champions League final when she performed in front of millions of spectators and with a very special meaning that was revealed in an interview by the designer himself.
“We wanted her to be the center of everything, the dancers with bright colors and her as a white focus in the center, giving balance and harmony to everything.”, he commented. And of course, in the video clip she manages to be the center of everything, accompanied by Yotuel who is also dressed in white, with a background of a sunset in warm tones and with a darkness as evening falls that makes her figures stand out even more. . A mix that the singer has known how to calculate perfectly, resulting in this very special video clip.
Lola’s official lyrics
This is Camila Cabello
And Yotuel in the house, na’ má’
Lola
Was the smartest in the school, she was a supernova
She had a mind beyond her time, it was a thrill to know her
She had dreams she’d fall in love, some place like Barcelona
lola, lola, lola
She could’ve walked on the moon, yeah
She could’ve found us a cure
But family didn’t have no food and
She had to leave school to work
Nobody breaks the ceiling
Nobody where she’s from
Nobody breaks the ceiling, yeah
Nobody’s listening, so she won’t speak, won’t speak
All of those dreams are fading slowly, slowly
She knows the stories ’bout the police, police
That’s just the way it is, so don’t speak, don’t speak
Lola
She believed the world they promised her, but now she’s older
She’s seen the people disagree and disappear
The power’s out for days, no food is on its way
Nothing changes, this ain’t the dream they sold us
lola, lola, lola
She could’ve walked on the moon, yeah
Could’ve found us a cure
But she worried about her children
Ninety miles ’til the shore
Nobody breaks the ceiling
Nobody where she’s from
Nobody breaks the ceiling, yeah, nobody
Nobody’s listening, so she won’t speak, won’t speak
All of those dreams are fading slowly, slowly
She knows the stories ’bout the police, police
That’s just the way it is, so don’t speak, don’t speak
She gets very pretty as ready for a parade
They promised her to be the queen of the Caribbean
But someone changed the movie script
And start over just ask
From the underworld she comes
How much are you worth, how much do you have
That is the price of my Lola when there is no way out
He wants freedom, he wants homeland and life
Nobody’s listening, so she won’t speak, won’t speak
All of those dreams are fading slowly, slowly
She knows the stories ’bout the police, police
That’s just the way it is, so don’t speak, don’t speak
He wanted to get rid of the pain by killing his heart
She dreamed of flying, but the plane never took off
How much the passage of time suffers and always alone
In my Havana, how many Lolas