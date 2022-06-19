Camila Cabello shines in the Champions League despite the chaos in the stadium

Singer Camila Hair shined in the performance during the ceremony prior to the Champions League overshadowed by the delay of more than half an hour due to the disaster organizational of the party.

Cabello, who should have gone out to sing to less than 10 minutes After the initial whistle, he did not start his show until after 2:30 in the afternoon.

The one born in Cuba, accompanied by a hundred dancers who moved around a blue rug spread out on the lawn, stood out with the interpretation of Missone of his first big hits.

The performance was left in the background for the fans, who made several chants during it due to the delay in the final, due to the disturbances at the gates of the stadium.

The Cuban-American singer sought to highlight her Latin roots during the ceremony before the game held this Saturday in Paris, as she had previously stated.

“We’re injecting that same joy and passion into our performance, and also that Mexican-Cuban culture. There’s a lot color and I’m going to show where I’m from to that part of the world (Europe),” the singer said.

Tens of dancers filled the stage with choreographies that transmitted cuban energy through drums and dances and multiple costumes that were exhibited throughout the stage painting it pink, red and yellow.

Cabello made sure the show was acoustically and color designed to bring a lot of energy.

During the minutes of the show, Camila Hair presented parts of his biggest hits and also from his new album Family, in which he highlights his Latin origins with themes to dance to.

This ceremony has presented renowned artists such as the black Eyed Peas and the already acclaimed Dua Lipa.

With information from EFE