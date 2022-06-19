Camila Cabello has done the most flattering honey highlights

Camila Cabello made a radical change of ‘look’ (although, yes, temporary) after her breakup with Shawn Mendes last November, when she opted for a daring fantasy hair. Now, the singer has changed the appearance of her hair again, although this time she has not gone so far and it has been clarified thanks to flattering honey reflections.

With the arrival of summer, there are many of us who seek to lighten our hair to bring light to the face. That is precisely what has happened to Camila Cabello, who has always stayed true to her dark hair (until now). Her flattering change of ‘look’ has fallen in love with all her followers, who do not stop telling her how beautiful she is in her comments. “I’m obsessed with your new hair,” writes a fan. Honestly, we are too. “I love your new ‘look,” writes another. Look at the image that Camila has shared and see for yourself. Will Ella Honey Highlights Make Ella One Of The Hair Color Trends For 2022? We have no proof, but we also have no doubts that this will be the case.

If you have black hair and you want to lighten your hair a little for the summer, listen to Camila Cabello and opt for the most flattering honey reflections. The color has not been the only aspect that the singer has modified of her hair, but also her cut, since she now wears it capped. What do you think of her change of look?

This change in his image comes just a few days after the criticism for his last photos on the beach. However, Camila copes with them in the best possible way: passing by and enjoying what is supposed to be her new boyfriend.

