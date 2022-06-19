Camila Cabello: Camila Cabello confesses that she became famous to make Harry Styles fall in love | Music

Camila Hair continues to reap success with the release of her most recent album “Familia”, becoming one of the most successful singers on the pop scene, but you would never have imagined that, in addition to dreaming of becoming a star, she wanted to marry Harry Styles.

It was during the iconic Carpool Karaoke with james corden that the singer admitted that her crush on Styles was the impetus to apply to the show that launched her music career.

“I was 15 years old and a die-hard One Direction fan and was hesitating between The Voice or X Factor. I thought 1D would be on the X Factor and not The Voice, so I made up my mind.”Cabello told Corden.

Laughing, the 25-year-old entertainer admitted that this was the first time she had confessed the true intention behind her X Factor audition.

“This is really embarrassing, and I can only say this because obviously that was like, 10 years ago, but I was literally like, ‘I’m auditioning for the X Factor because I’m marrying Harry Styles.’ I really believed it at the time.”.

Camila also admitted that marriage was perhaps aiming a bit high and she wasn’t ready for it, however, she had her sights set on the 28-year-old “As It Was” singer.

“I didn’t think we were going to get married, but I was like, ‘I’m going to audition for the X Factor, we’re going to meet, I’m going to become a singer and we’re probably going to fall in love.’ It wasn’t like, marriage, but it was like, ‘We’ll probably fall in love.’ By the way, this is the first time that I have confessed the true intention that led me to audition for X Factor.”. She ended up confessing the artists.

Camila talks about Fifth Harmony

Cabello auditioned for the show’s second season in 2012 as a solo contestant and was placed in Fifth Harmonynoting that the success of one direction It is the main reason why he agreed to form his own group on the show, however, he confessed that he does not miss being in the women’s band.

Musically, his career mirrors that of Styles, who performed solo on the British X Factor in 2010 and also came in third place after being placed in One Direction.