buying guide — Autobild.es

‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘Castaway’, ‘The Da Vinci Code’… What has this caravan not seen! Half of Hollywood history in recent decades has passed through here. And it’s for sale right now. Tom Hanks Airstream that has been accompanying him to all his works for 30 years. The Bonhams house will be the one that auctions it on August 13, and it has already set the teeth long for its potential buyers with some anecdotes that occurred in it.

It is specifically an Airstream Model 34 Limited Excella Travel Trailer from 1992, which measures about 10.70 meters and which the actor acquired in 1993, just for the filming of ‘Something to remember’, that mythical romantic comedy in which Meg Ryan faked an orgasm in a restaurant. Hanks himself remembers, in statements to the auction house, that she ordered the caravan as empty as possible, because he wanted to be the one to decorate it to his liking.

“I bought it at a time when shoots were slower. I was spending too much time in trailers with ugly, uncomfortable furniture,” explains the winner of two Oscars. “When it arrived I only had the kitchen, the bathroom and a desk. I wanted a normal sofa, from home, so they made me a custom one with detachable legs, so that it would fit through the door.”

As well as being his refuge during downtime on set, this caravan also became a place to relax with friends. “Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton and I saw a documentary here about Buster Keaton and then we went to Forest Lawn Cemetery, dressed in our ‘Apollo 13’ spacesuits to pay our respects at his grave,” recalls Hanks.

Among other things, Tom Hanks’ Airstream is equipped with a 120/240-volt Honda ES 6500 generator, an awning and furniture to create a small patio, two propane tanks and even a small fireplace. You’ll also find little touches of glamor here and there, like stickers of NASA or of the filming in which it has participated, and an autograph from the interpreter on… one of the air conditioning vents.

In short, the ideal place to make a star and tell your family: “I can’t take it anymore, I’m leaving, if anyone needs me I’ll be in my dressing room!”. Although, if that is your intention, prepare your checkbook, because Bonhams calculates that It will be sold for an amount between 127,000 and 212,000 euros. But of course, nobody has said that living like a movie legend is cheap.