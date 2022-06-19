Britney Spears loses the baby she was expecting

Britney Spears and your partner, Sam Asgharihave announced this Sunday morning on their account Instagram that they have lost the “miracle baby” what did you expect. “Perhaps we should have waited longer to announce it. However, we were tremendously excited to share this good news with all of you,” they both say in a statement posted on the social network. Just a month ago, on April 11, the singer revealed that she was pregnant.

Both news take place shortly after Spears managed to free herself from the harsh legal guardianship regimen to which her father subjected her. Among other things, she was forced to wear an IUD for 13 years so that she would not get pregnant again. The artist has two children aged 16 and 15, the result of her marriage to the rapper from kevin federline.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand the family. We are grateful for all your love. We ask that our privacy be respected during this difficult time,” are the words that the 40-year-old singer has shared on Instagram .

six years of relationship

Asghari was Spears’ personal trainer and the two have been in a relationship since 2016. They got engaged on September 12, 2021.