Britney Spears’ husband’s ex-girlfriend has something to say

Mayra Veronica, former girlfriend of Sam Asghari, current husband of Britney Spears, has made it known that she thinks Sam is perfect as the sweet half of the pop star.

The couple got married on June 9 at their home in Thousand Oaks, California.

After a series of love affairs gone wrong, the 40-year-old singer seems to have finally found the right partner.

Sam has always been a great supporter of Brit, he was close especially during the time of the legal battle to free himself from the tutelage of his father, Jamie Spears.

The pop queen in the past had a long relationship with colleague Justin Timberlake, between 1999 and 2002, but has also been married, first to Jason Alexander, in 2004, and then to Kevin Federline, to whom she swore love eternal always in 2004 (and from which he had two children).

Mayra, interviewed by “TMZ”, said that Asghari is a good guy, is loyal and has a strong sense of family.

He declared: “Sam will be a perfect man, always by his wife’s side, he will never leave her alone. When I found myself in a difficult situation like Brit’s, I always had him close to me.”

“He is perfect for her. He is very protective and will do anything for his family,” she concluded.