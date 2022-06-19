Britney Spears faces new legal battle against her father Jamie Spears, accuses her of defaming him

Britney Spears faces a new legal battle against his father Jamie Spears, who for 13 years he maintained a legal guardianship about her, now he seeks to take her to testify under oath to court for the claims he has made on social media.

The singer got rid of legal guardianship at the end of 2021 and in recent days she married Sam Asghariwith whom he signed a a Prenuptial agreement to protect your assets.

Although the singer is recovering her life, the conflict with her father continues because according to TZM, Jamie Spears filed legal papers to get her daughter to testify for question their accusations on various topics she has spoken about, such as being forced to give eight tubes of blood for medical treatment and not being allowed painkillers.

His father points out that all the accusations are relevant to know if abused his role as guardianwhich Britney and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, have insisted happened.

The Jamie Spears attorney points out that Britney is performing a campaign to smear his father on Instagram and in her memoir, which will be published soon. He also adds that Mathew Rosengart has refused to schedule this statement.

For his part, Britney’s defense attorney alleges that Jamie has avoided sitting down to give an affidavit and this is an effort by her father “to intimidate, harass and intimidate his daughter – his own daughter”, describes TZM.

This year, the artist announced that she will write a book with his memories where he will talk about his rise to fameas well as the scandals in his life and his family problems before and after getting rid of guardianship.

“I’m sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories.but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times, cry on TV, and get a sincere ‘awww’ from most, I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram”, he commented on his social networks a few months ago.

The legal guardianship of Britney Spears

In November 2021, the judge Brenda Penny ordered the end of the legal guardianship immediately of the singer, who has a fortune valued at about 60 million dollars.

In statements before that court, the “Princess of Pop” asked to be allowed to recover her life and denounced that, although she would like to have a baby, her guardian, at that time her father, did not let her go to the doctor to remove the IUD ( intrauterine device) that was inserted.

Among the testimonies, a former security employee stated that the father had placed microphones in Britney’s house, whose calls and messages were intercepted, including communications with his own lawyer and his children.