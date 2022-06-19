Breathe Blue Cross! Carlos Vela could play with Cabecita Rodríguez at LAFC

Although America had advanced the hiring of the Uruguayan, a third party would have come to the negotiation.

In the last hours the fans of Blue Cross had been shown very upset before the strong rumor that linked to Little Head Rodriguez with the t-shirt Americaknowing that it was a vital part of his latest successes.

The affection for the Uruguayan is great, wishing that don’t wear the t-shirt of one of the greatest sports rivals, and preferring that sign with any other club of the world, knowing that theoretically the Machine refused his return.

america has negotiations very advanced, but to his misfortune an important MLS box has interfered: Los Angeles FC, squad of which the Mexican Carlos Vela is the maximum figure.

According to information from journalist César Merlo, the American team has interfered in the negotiations and he would be ready to fight for the hiring of Rodríguez, even knowing that the Águilas would have the advantage in the operation for having arrived earlier.

Uruguayans like LAFC

MLS teams are known to be willing to invest large amounts of money for the soccer players they want, being LAFC a picture Uruguayan players lover, having throughout its history banners such as Diego Rossi or Brian Rodríguez.

