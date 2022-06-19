Blake Lively and Selena Gomez are right with a white dress on their last dates

If there is a 100% summer garment, that is the white dress. A basic for the hot months, it never goes out of style and is the perfect option for any day plan… but also for more important appointments and with a dress code formal. This has been confirmed by some of the international leaders who, in their latest acts, have opted for adapt this piece to elegant outfits. For example, Kate Middleton, who chose a dress-blazer to attend the great Platinum Jubilee concert of Queen Elizabeth II. A week later, they have been Blake Lively and Selena Gomez who have opted for a white dress to attend different movie premieres.

– Malena Costa and Sandra Gago, the best ambassadors of Adlib fashion

It has been in New York where they have photographed Blake Lively with her husband, also an actor Ryan Reynolds, at the exit of one of the premieres of the Tribeca Film Festival at the Beacon Theater. As smiling as usual, the actress posed showing the look chosen for this appointment with the Seventh art: a long Ibiza-style dress that sophisticated thanks to its accessories, a leather bag naked and sky-high heels by Christian Louboutin in the same shade. Thanks to these accessories, she was able to transform the dress from a beach design to a ideal option for a special plan in the city. In addition, the interpreter added some golden necklaces and completed the look with the most natural hairstyle: curly hair.

On the other coast of the United States, Selena Gomez presented the new season of the series Only Murders in the Building at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, and agreed with Blake in several of his stylistic choices. She also opted for white, although, instead of a long Ibizan model, it was a short shirt dress. Thank you to your metallic sandals also gave it a much more elegant touchand, like the first, she wore her hair naturally wavy, thus achieving a Perfect balance between formal and informal.