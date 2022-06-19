Bitcoin sinks to 370 thousand pesos; worth less than a Toyota Corolla

Recognized for being the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, bitcoin sinks more than 10% this Saturday and is already worth less than a new vehicle.

The asset loses more than 10% this Saturday and is trading at 370 thousand pesos per unit, being its lowest value since December 2020, according to information from the Investing portal.

Since its historical maximum of 1.4 million pesos established in November 2021, the most popular of cryptocurrencies has plummeted 73%, that is, it is now worth a quarter of what it was trading at the end of last year.

Bitcoin is worth less than a new Toyota Corolla, whose price starts at 372,800 pesos, indicates the official website of the Japanese automaker in Mexico.

Cryptocurrency clings to stay alive

The cryptocurrency is also worth less than the new Chevrolet Tracker 2023 SUV, whose price starts at 393 thousand 900 pesos, or for the transfer of goods is the Chevrolet S10 MAX pickup, which starts at 379 thousand 900 pesos, indicates the web portal of the American company in the country.

“Bitcoin seems to be clinging to life, as cryptocurrencies remain in meltdown mode,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, told EL UNIVERSAL.

The collapse of bitcoin and the rest of cryptocurrencies responds to the lower liquidity of resources that means raising interest rates in America and Europe to try to stop inflation.

Considered the most influential central bank in the world, the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) announced last Wednesday that its main interest rate rose 75 basis points to place it in a range of 1.50% to 1.75% per year.

This is the largest increase in almost 28 years, since November 1994, when the authority raised the rate by the same magnitude, making money more expensive worldwide.

In its monetary policy statement, the Fed reported that the adjustment seeks to combat the shortage and warned that it will continue to raise the rate in the remainder of the year with the objective that inflation reaches 2%, from the rate of 8.6% reported last year. last month.