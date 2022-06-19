Billie Eilish: “Everyone can be abused and nobody has control over them”

Billie Eilish said that, in her view, abuse can happen to anyone ‘and you have no control over it’ during a recent interview published in the Sunday Times.

“Anyone can be victims of abuse and no one has control over them“, he has declared Billie Eilish while describing a song about an experience she had as a child. Ahead of her concert in Glastonbury, which takes place this week, the US star also stated that she may take some time to realize that a relationship. “it wasn’t at all what you thought it was“.

Eilish, 20, said singing about an episode from her personal life made her feel “very vulnerable“. The lyrics of his song entitled Getting Older include the following verse:”It was not my decision to become a victim of abuse“.

The singer told the Sunday Times: “Here are all these secrets about me and here are all my insecurities, here are all the things I keep to myself. There is a verse in Your Power that is about my experience and it is one of the most intimate and specific songs I’ve ever written and will ever write.. “

“The rest is about so many things that I have witnessed, from all these different points of view. Abuse changes you, makes you feel responsible, you feel regret and embarrassment. You feel guilty. You feel like it’s your fault. We blame ourselves and usually people who abuse you blame you too, when it really has nothing to do with you. Especially when you are young and your brain is not developed and you don’t know what is right or wrong. Everyone can be abused and no one has control over them“concluded Billie Eilish.