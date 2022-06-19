Billie Eilish and Finneas write new song for Disney movie

billie eilish Y Finneas wrote a new song for an upcoming movie Disney Y pixar.

“Nobody Like U“is authored by the sibling duo for the new Disney+ movie,”turning network”, which will be available next month.

But that’s not all, Finneas also voices Jesse, one of the members of the fictional boy band 4*Town who sings the song, according to Pitchfork. The pair also wrote two additional songs for the film, “1 true love” and “U know what’s up.”

According to Disney, “Turning Red” is about a young girl coping with normal teenage life…while occasionally turning into a giant red panda. The film will be available on March 11. The soundtrack, featuring “Nobody like U”, will also be released on the same day.

Of course, this isn’t the first movie song Eilish and Finneas have collaborated on. The topic “no time to die” from the duo for the latest James Bond film of the same name, was recently nominated for an Academy Award, something they called “a lifelong dream”.

“Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time to Die,'” they said in a statement. “It was our lifelong dream to write a Bond theme, and we never thought it would come true. It’s completely amazing that we’re here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as artists.”

Text: Sarah Tate