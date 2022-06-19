Being a father is bigger than any personal triumph: Dr. Fernando Cabanillas

One of them is a scientist and the other is a culinary arts professional.

María Antonia Cabanillas, Chief Executive Officer South Texas, at the company Unitedhealthcare Community Plan. Dr. Fernando Cabanillas, director and founder of the Cancer Center of Hospital Auxilio Mutuo and Dr. María Cabanillas, oncological endocrinologist at the Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas. Photo: Provided to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The example of the father figure marks the most important moments in the lives of his children, and seeing our father with our eyes as little children is to remember the emotion of feeling a superhero very close, but the truth is that many they are lucky, when growing up that admiration is reciprocal and a pride that sprouts behind every emotion.

Why grow up with a father who works daily and who does so with selflessness and passion, marks the life project that many young people take as a starting point to be part of a personal evolutionary process, and this has to do with their human quality and the example that receives in his home, just as we can unfairly and briefly summarize the life of Dr. Fernando Cabanillas, because a written page is only the smallest part.

Father of two successful women who, thanks to example, now enrich their family, both in the scientific field and in the culinary arts, where both have managed to position themselves as leaders of each of their passions, as they learned from their father.

María Antonia Cabanillas, her eldest daughter, chose the field of health, but from the field of administration, and presiding over a medical insurance company, and today stands out as Chief Executive Officer South Texas, in the company Unitedhealthcare Community Plan, from where he trained when he completed a program in 2008 sponsored by the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

His professional experience includes more than 20 years working in the health care industry, both in the public and private sectors, with an emphasis on public health carejust like his father, Fernando.

He has also taught care management courses medical to MBA students at the University of Phoenix. Cabanillas earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Houston and a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Phoenix.

While the youngest daughter of the investigator who fought for the release of Oscar López, the pro-independence leader, Dr. María Eugenia Cabanillas, decided to be part of the scientific fieldas an oncological endocrinologist and works at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, where she also directs and has stood out from a cancer research program of thyroid.

“I was surprised when she told me she was going to study medicine. She wasn’t guided by me. In fact, I think she tried to do exactly what I did in the field of lymphoma, but she’s doing very well, she’s doing something right. innovator with anaplastic cancer“, Dr. Cabanillas told the Journal of Medicine and Public Health about his youngest daughter.

However, the doctor credited his wife for his daughters’ training in the health field, recognizing that he could not dedicate as much time to it as he would have liked to dedicate to his work.

“You have to give my wife a lot of credit. I wasn’t there all the time. When my daughters were born, she stopped working to take care of them and she did very well. I’m sure that if it wasn’t for her, it wouldn’t be my daughters who are today. She deserves more credit than me,” he said.

“Now she sits down with me to discuss some scientific work, like on the chemotherapy side. She’s immersed in what molecular therapy is, which is something different, to improve the outcome of anaplastic thyroid cancer, which is horribly aggressive. of the times I was moved to see her as a true medical professional giving a lecture to her colleagues from the College of Surgeons of Puerto Rico. I said wow. I was stunned,” he said with a broken voice.

On this Father’s Day, we celebrate all the men who, by their example, guide hundreds of men and women with values ​​that they carry like a treasure and are reflected in their daily activities.

“Being the father of two successful daughters is an experience that is difficult to describe. It is a much greater satisfaction than any personal triumph that one can achieve,” concluded Cabanillas.