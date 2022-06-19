Because Cristiano Ronaldo can really go to Roma

Cristiano Ronaldo would be seriously considering leaving the Manchester United after only one season. The Portuguese champion had a very troubled year for the red devils despite the fact that at 37 he still made the numbers talk.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals in the Premier League and Champions League in the season just ended, also taking home the prize «Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year», Or as best player of the season al Manchester United.

But that’s not enough, according to the most informed CR7 would have given a mandate to his prosecutor Jorge Mendes to find him a new team. And even the bookmakers are betting on the possible transfer of the Portuguese ace in this transfer window.

Having said that the stay in Manchester still remains the favorite option, among the possible contenders for Ronaldo there is also an Italian team: the Rome. There Rome by José Mourinho can he really aim for the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo? Here are the pros and cons of this market operation.

Because Cristiano Ronaldo can end up in Roma

Rome is already dreaming after the Giallorossi team has been included among the possible teams interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo if he decides to leave Manchester. Let’s see the reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo can really end up in Roma.

The first consideration to be made is that of the CR7 prosecutor Jorge Mendes. The powerful Portuguese also manages the performance of José Mourinho and also seems to have excellent relations with Tiago Pinto, general manager of the Giallorossi team.

At the ripe old age of 37, Cristiano Ronaldo certainly no longer appeals to the big European top clubs who would not be willing to invest a lot of money on the Portuguese champion. And here then you can enter Rome. Let’s say that if until a few years ago the percentages of seeing CR7 in the Giallorossi were 0%, now the probability has risen.

Another aspect to consider is that of tax advantage. If Cristiano Ronaldo were hired by the Giallorossi by the end of June, he could still take advantage of the measure that would allow him to pay the paltry amount of 100 thousand euros for him on income from abroad.

The reasons for the no

Alongside the reasons that give hope to the Giallorossi people there are also some negative aspects to this story. First the question salary. Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Manchester United well 23 million euros, a figure largely out of budget for the Giallorossi club. The demands would have to be lowered and a lot to see him in the capital.

The ambition of CR7 should not be underestimated either. Roma will play in the Europa League next season, a stage that Ronaldo does not like very much, who still wants to compete in the top European competition, the Champions League.

In this whole affair other aspects will be decisive such as the motivational ones especially of José Mourinho and the desire to play in a square like that of Rome which would immediately elevate him to an idol with the enthusiasm that would really skyrocket.

In the background, the Sporting Lisbon hypothesis

Several rumors also speak of a return of Ronaldo to his homeland Sporting Lisbon, the team that launched him on the European football scene almost 20 years ago. Club president Frederico Varandas has promised fans that Ronaldo will one day return to them.

And apparently, given the opportunity, Sporting would have intensified relations with Mendes to try to understand the margins of a negotiation. For CR7, going back to basics would also mean being close to home to his beloved mother Dolores who would surely be happy to see him close to him again.