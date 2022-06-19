Batman Returns, from 1992. – Update Mexico

The event that was the 1989 Batman movie sparked the potential for a franchise. Three years passed before Batman Returns, from 1992, arrived. Tim Burton established himself as a high-ranking filmmaker thanks to the exposure achieved by the superhero film, although he had already made a name for himself with beetlejuice.

The director’s style lent itself perfectly to adapting a comic to the big screen, its fantasy and storybook aesthetics being a good link between one and the other.

This is more evident in the sequel, released on June 19, 1992, where all of Burton’s characteristic elements can be seen, accompanied by the dramatic soundtrack by Danny Elfman, who created surprising themes that remained a trademark of the Gotham hero. .

The Christmas season, the pale faces, the feeling of witnessing a story in the style of the Christmas story of Dickens, the snow, the gloomy darkness, as well as a high level of sarcasm, are some of the hallmarks that can be seen in other of his works.

For the sequel, a villain was chosen who fit perfectly into that environment and who had a firm past as a thematic and often childish enemy (like Batman himself or his gallery of criminals), The Penguin.

Burton’s version of Oswald Cobblepot is gloomy and grotesque, even somewhat aggressive on the eyes (for his time). The way actor Danny DeVito brings him to life went against everything you’d expect. The forecast was for a nice and friendly villain, due to the characteristics of the character and the actor. The result was amazing and quite contrasting. Penguin is a tragic character, with reasons and nuances.

Both DeVito and the other villain really immersed themselves in their roles – audiences and box office appreciated it.

Speaking of enemies, another who joined the second part was played by Michelle Pfeiffer, who showed her beauty and her great histrionic technique in her version of Catwoman, sensual and wild as the occasion warranted; her Catwoman, or Selina Kyle, is defiant with a barely perceptible sense of humor.

The physical and mental work done by Pfeiffer is to be recognized. It is enough to see the famous sequence made with the whip in the department store, filmed in one take, although in the film it has intercuts.

It is said that a hero is measured by his villains. Such an assertion was taken into account for the second part of Batman. Competing against themselves after having Jack Nicholson as The Joker seemed complicated. However, the production managed to offer an equally innovative product. And freer.

In Batman Returns a third antagonist is added, the corrupt businessman Max Shreck, created specifically for the film, characterized by the also great, Christopher Walken and who, it is said, is inspired by the actor Vincent Price, of whom Burton is a great fan. Price’s last film appearance, by the way, is in Edward Scissorhands from 1990.

Max Shreck is forced to forge an uneasy alliance with The Penguin, who wants to gain the trust of the people of Gotham. Bruce Wayne perceives that something is not right behind the union and Shreck’s business itself, who proposes to establish a power plant in the city and bequeath it to his son, Chip.

It is batman returns also a story of legacies, of father and children present and absent, of orphans, of opposite sides of the coin. Shreck wants to impose his influence on the city, passing over whoever is necessary, such as his personal assistant, Selina Kyle.

Penguin, who was born with horrible deformities that resemble a penguin, was discarded by his parents in the sewers of the city when he is less than a year old, in the hope that his life will end. Somehow, Cobblepot’s wild nature makes him survive. From the golden cradle to the abyss.

For his part, Batman, or rather Wayne, partially identifies with Cobblepot, since he has suffered the loss of his parents at the hands. The similarity of circumstances is what makes him doubt the veracity of Cobblepot’s position, who establishes himself as the prodigal son of Gotham and is even proposed to assume the mayor’s office.

The victim of Shreck’s manipulations is Selina Kyle, who is thrown from the top of a building to meet her death. Mysticism permeates the story as a cattery surrounds her, feeding her her collective spirit and giving her life back. Kyle doesn’t get a second chance, but nine in all.

Some of the best scenes in the film are precisely the ones we see between Catwoman and Batman, a failed union by definition.

Michael Keaton returns to personify the Dark Knight. His acting is flawless and just as good as the first installment. Keaton became Wayne and, more than 30 years later, continues to be a reference for the character.

Although the results obtained by the film were good, they generated nervousness within Warner, who changed the course of the franchise. The executives wanted a product more attached to the series of the ’60s, childish, without violence and with less sexual content implicit in dialogue or action. We know the results.

So much Batman What batman returns They are films with a great balance: for the fans of Burton and those of the comics.

Although the Burtonesque franchise ended soon, it gave the world of cinema a couple of great films, crowning itself at a time when comics and the characters that emanated from them were branded as bland, childish and ridiculous.

batman returns It celebrates 30 years of its premiere, on June 19, 1992. Its quality remains intact.