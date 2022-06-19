Ashton Kutcher arrives in Costa Rica:

Ashton Kutcher, who is famous for his roles on the hit TV show “That ’70s Show” and later as Charlie Sheen’s successor on “Two Men and a Half Man” and was married to Demi Moore until 2013, is in Costa . Rica since January 26, according to the Office of the Ministry of Immigration and Foreign Affairs.

She is the latest in a long line of celebrities to arrive in Costa Rica since the beginning of the year, including Paulina Rubio, Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise and Imaray Ulloa. Everyone seems to want to get rid of the extremely cold weather hitting the US this year and visit the beautiful beaches of Costa Rica. Of course, he never knows, and he just might decide to go to the mountains!

Unfortunately, as is customary during celebrity visits, her whereabouts in Costa Rica are a mystery and she has yet to post anything on social media. It is also not known if her partner Mila Kunis, who is famous for roles such as “Black Swan” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” among other notable films, will join.

If you decide not to show up, you can still catch him and Demi Moore at the next Super Bowl, as the two recently teamed up to shoot some embarrassing an advertisement for the mobile phone company AT&T, in which they joked about him relentlessly.

You can check out his Facebook page to see if and when he posts anything about his whereabouts, and if we get news here at the Tico Times, we’re sure to post it.