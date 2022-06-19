Ariana Grande has revealed that her first film project… will be double!

It was in November when Ariana Grande He shared through social networks the news that would completely change the course of his professional career. After many years trying to try her luck, the interpreter of Thank U Nextis finally going to fulfill one of his big dreams that has little to do with what he has done so far: for the first time he will star in a Hollywood movie. That’s right, after seeing Jennifer Lopez Y Selena Gomez jump into the film industry, now it’s the turn of Florida, who will star in the adaptation of wicked.

– A dream come true: Ariana Grande’s emotion upon learning of her next job

A musical production under the gaze of the filmmaker Jon M Ch -the producer of Crazy Rich Asians-, with which he will share the poster with the British actress Cynthia Erivo. It is true that this story based on the well-known original work of Gregory Maguire, The Wizard of Oz, that she wrote in 1995 was released in Broadway theaters back in 2004. It was a massive success, hence the idea of ​​a more up-to-date adaptation featuring the artist’s innate talent promises to be a new triumph for the studios. But it will not be as we imagined! Just a few hours ago, Ariana herself has shared the recent changes that they had to take at the last minute while filminga very important detail that has changed its planning of work and has delayed the premiere.

– Ariana Grande pays tribute to ‘Mean Girls’ again with this 2000 style look

Under a first photograph of a score of the musical that already accumulates more than a million likeswe can read ‘Good News’, and behind this advance there was a novelty that has revolutionized its fans. There will be not one, but two movies! wicked! The tape inspired by the classic plot of The Wizard of Oz It will arrive divided into two parts for an important reason that they have revealed in an official statement. “While we were preparing the production last year, it became impossible to tell the story of wicked in one movie without damaging it”, and goes on to say “We were trying to shorten the songs and adjust characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal concessions to the source material that has entertained us for years. We have decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not only a film of wicked but two. With more space, we can tell the story of wicked how should it be countedat the same time giving more depth and surprises to the journeys of these beloved characters”, they concluded. Ready for an entertaining double session of Ariana in the cinema?