Announced the new event of Squid Craft Games 2 in Minecraft

Although it had already been mentioned before, the return of Squid Craft Games in Minecraft has finally been announced.

Right after we have celebrated the Saw Minecraft Games, we don’t have time to take even a small break. Just tonight we proclaimed Noni the champion of the ghoulish Saw games in Minecraft, and a new game is coming. Specifically, the Squid Game. Squid Craft Games is back with a second part.

Although the event had already confirmed a long time ago that there would be a new installment (mainly because they were looking for people to work on it), it was this weekend when the return was confirmed.

All About Squid Craft Games 2

The Squid Game became very popular since its launch on the streaming multimedia content platform Netflix. The plot revolves around more than 450 people who, in dire financial straits, agree to play a game. But this is not an innocent game like parcheesi (which also has its own thing, don’t think it’s so harmless), but a survival game that turns a series of children’s games into a battle royale. Yes, people die. Many people.

How does that translate to Minecraft? Squid Games players in Minecraft face trials equal to or at least similar to what we see in the series. And they must survive, obviously. At least survive as long as possible until only one of them remains. The first event of this type was a complete success, and now it returns with a second part that we look forward to a lot.

A masked madman has kidnapped us for a couple of months and today he has set us free for no reason, tell him what happened? 🧐#New profile picture pic.twitter.com/dI6kfnKiU9 — SQUID CRAFT GAMES 2 (@SquidCraftGames) June 18, 2022

At the moment we do not know the date on which the Squid Craft Games 2 will be held, although we hope that it will not take long to announce it. What we do know is, at least, two participants that the games want to have. And it is that the first thing they have done from the official Twitter account has been invite noni, the champion of the Saw Minecraft Games. And also Missa Sinfonía… the first person to have died in the same game. Will they accept this new challenge?