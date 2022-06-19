amber heard Facing a harsh and costly reality Johnny Depp Judgment, which means he could be in trouble by the millions… so it’s no surprise he’s looking for a deal.

Check out this video, obtained by TMZ, showing AH shopping at TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York on Thursday afternoon, where she was joined by her sister, Whitney Henriquezwho testified on his behalf and whose length has recently been tagged.

We were told that Amber and Whitney were going through coat racks, and at one point she overheard them arguing over white linen pants. It seems that the sisters’ basket is full of possible purchases. You see, when she noticed the cameras rolling, Amber screamed.

No word on what, if any, ended up leaving the store, but it’s interesting to find Amber here after all of this…especially given the financial crunch.

As we now know, Amber’s lawyers officially declared that she couldn’t pay the $8.3 million in damages the jury awarded Johnny… Whether Depp and his co-workers are, remains to be seen. She will, in fact, enforce it. Her lawyers indicated that maybe not.

However, the fact that Amber has been practicing journalism lately and trying to provide evidence, she says, proves that her case probably doesn’t line up with JD’s… not to mention the fact that she continues to threaten to appeal. Time will tell if she pulled the trigger and caught him.

Either way, it’s a dangerous time in Amber’s life: not only may she be forced to pay back that money she doesn’t have, but she also risks losing a lot of work in the future.

The truth is that it has not been booked recently. While Amber pointed out that this is because she now has a daughter in her life… It is also possible/probable that no one calls her phone to represent concerts. I actually got paid for ‘Aquaman 2,’ and that was only a few million.

So when the going gets tough, he runs into TJ Maxx. There’s nothing wrong with that… right?

