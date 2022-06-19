Amber Heard says Johnny Depp’s exes were afraid to accuse him

In recent days, Amber Heard has generated different reactions about her ex-partner, Johnny Depp, after losing the defamation trial against the actor.

Now, the actress hinted that Johnny Depp’s other exes may have been too afraid to publicly accuse him of alleged abuse, insisting that just because she keeps speaking out doesn’t mean she’s “vindictive”.

Before the release of her NBC interview on “Dateline” with Savannah Guthrie, Heard, in a 20-minute preview, stated one reason why she is the only ex-partner of Depp’s who alleges he hit her.

“Look what happened to me when I showed up. Would you do it?”, said Amber Heard, 36.

Earlier in the teaser, Guthrie noted that Depp testified that he never hit Heard during their relationship and that “no women have previously come forward and said he physically hit them.”

Elsewhere in the video, the “Aquaman” actress explained her motivation for speaking out publicly, even after a jury ruled earlier this month that she had defamed her ex-husband with her abuse allegations.

“Are you here. Some people might ask why. You are brave? Are you reckless? Are you vindictive? Why did you want to do an interview? Guthrie asked Heard at the beginning of their exchange.

“One thing I can tell you is that I am not vindictive. There is no part of me that sees anything (…) This would be a really lousy way to get revenge.”

She added: “You know, Savannah, as silly as it is to say this out loud… my goal, the only thing I could hope for right now, is that I just want people to see me as a human being.”

The latest snippets of the interview are among a series of trailers that have been featured on the “Today” show throughout the week, including one in which Heard admitted that he “absolutely” still loves Depp.

I will keep every word

Amber Heard stands by “every word” of her testimony during the libel trial she lost against ex-husband Johnny Depp, she said in an interview released Tuesday.

After the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the capital of the United States, the jury awarded Depp more than 10 million dollars in damages, and 2 million for Heard, who had filed a counterclaim

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the former couple of actors exchanged complaints of domestic abuse and Heard was subjected to insults on the networks while the hearings lasted.

“I will keep every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard said in the interview with NBC News.

Depp has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard over an op-ed the actress wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The actress countersued for 100 million after Depp’s lawyer called his allegations of abuse “hoax”.

Public opinion seemed to side with Depp, with Heard’s lawyers accusing the actor’s legal team of mounting a campaign to “demonize” her.

Heard called the trial “the most humiliating and horrible thing” she has ever experienced.

“I have never felt more removed from my own humanity,” she added, evoking the throng of Depp supporters she had to wade through to get to court.

Heard also told NBC that she did not instigate violence during their marriage, as her ex-husband’s team argued.

“I never had to instigate her. He responded to her. When (the violence) becomes normal, as I testified, you have to adapt,” she stated.

However, he said he regretted his own behavior during his relationship with Depp.

“I behaved horribly, in ways almost unrecognizable to myself,” she said, adding: “I have a lot of regrets.”

*With information from AFP.