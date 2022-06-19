Amber Heard, hunted while shopping for low-cost products, flees when she realizes she is being recorded

Amber Heard now faces a harsh and costly reality after the trial against Johnny Depp, in which the popular jury unanimously proclaimed that the actress defamed her ex-husband at all points, while in the opposite direction the actor only partially did it against her.

In this way, he decreed a Heard’s $15 million settlement to Depp and from only 2 million of him to her. The sentence is appealable and the process can last several years until a firm resolution is finally produced.

A dramatic defeat that will surely bring consequences for the actress and her habits. Perhaps for this reason, and according to TMZ, the actress is for the work of save as much as possibleand buying low-cost products can be a good way to do this.





A video published by this means, and uploaded to social networks, where it is running like wildfire, shows the actress rummaging through the clothing deals of a TJ Maxx of Bridgehampton, New York.

Amber was not alone, but according to the same information, she was accompanied by her sister, Whitney Henriquezwho testified on her behalf and has been close to her lately.

A source tells TMZ, Amber and Whitney were perusing clothes racks, and at one point, they were overheard talking about white linen pants. It seems that the sisters had their shopping basket full. However, as you can see from the pictures, When she learned that the cameras were recording her, Amber fled, leaving the basket with the products abandoned. that I had already chosen.





After the trial, Elaine Bredehoft, Amber Heard’s lawyer who attended the program, spoke Todayfrom NBC, and He said that his client has lost because a “huge amount of evidence” was suppressed..

In addition, the lawyer spoke about the compensation that Heard must pay, 10 million compensation and 5 punitive damages, something that, she assured, will not be able to pay: “No, absolutely not.”