Amber Heard has lied all her life, says psychotherapist

Amber Heard have to pay to Johnny Depp eight million dollars for defamation and a psychotherapist has said that lying has been a life pattern for the actress.

heard, what continues to defend statements that the justice system considered falsehas been accused of being a narcissist who uses lies as a defense mechanism.

On his YouTube channel’Rise Beyond Abuse‘, the professional psychotherapist Anglica, has shared her opinion on the trial and specifically on the personality traits of Amber Heard.

“What I have seen throughout this trial are the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder. I agree with the diagnosis of borderline personality disorder,” Anglica said.

“Right here, she says she’ll keep her testimony until she dies. Sure, the thing about the narcissist is that she lies. What’s the narcissist’s motto? Lie ’til you die.”

“It’s been his way of life from a very young age. One of his defense mechanisms is lying. He became what he has become because of emotional and physical abuse.”

Anglica goes on to say that lying has become second nature to heard. Perhaps by now you are barely aware of it, or at least it doesn’t bother you.

“Lying comes naturally to her, it’s a way of life. This entire trial has been one big lie on her part. Many of us, true survivors of domestic violence, agree with that,” Anglica said.